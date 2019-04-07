Rory Butcher inherits race three victory following Chilton penalty

Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver Rory Butcher has inherited victory in the reverse grid race three at Brands Hatch following a penalty for Tom Chilton who had finished first on the road.

This means that Rory scores both his and AmD Tuning’s first ever victory in the British Touring Car Championship.

Chilton’s penalty is a result of his overtake on Matt Neal for the lead of the race. After a post-race appeal, Tom was deemed to have gained an advantage and failed to hand the position back to the Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda of Neal.

Therefore five seconds was added to the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver’s final race time which dropped him from first to second in the final race standings handing Butcher victory.