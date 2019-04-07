BTCC

Rory Butcher inherits race three victory following Chilton penalty

by Stuart Richards
Rory Butcher BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver Rory Butcher has inherited victory in the reverse grid race three at Brands Hatch following a penalty for Tom Chilton who had finished first on the road.

This means that Rory scores both his and AmD Tuning’s first ever victory in the British Touring Car Championship.

Chilton’s penalty is a result of his overtake on Matt Neal for the lead of the race. After a post-race appeal, Tom was deemed to have gained an advantage and failed to hand the position back to the Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda of Neal.

Therefore five seconds was added to the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver’s final race time which dropped him from first to second in the final race standings handing Butcher victory.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R24 Laps
2ndTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+3.005
3rdStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+7.926
4thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+10.506
5thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+11.967
6thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+12.450
7thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+12.677
8thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+12.934
9thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+15.226
10thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+19.664
11thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+19.926
12thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+20.321
13thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+20.621
14thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+20.827
15thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+21.143
16thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+25.052
17thRob SmithMG6 GT+25.219
18thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+25.690
19thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+27.945
20thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+35.384
21stMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+35.938
22ndSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+36.417
23rdDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+40.265
24thAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+1 Lap
25thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+1 Lap
26thSam OsborneMG6 GT+3 Laps
27thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+9 Laps
28thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+12 Laps
29thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+14 Laps
30thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+21 Laps
