Rory Butcher inherits race three victory following Chilton penalty

Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver Rory Butcher has inherited victory in the reverse grid race three at Brands Hatch following a penalty for Tom Chilton who had finished first on the road.
This means that Rory scores both his and AmD Tuning’s first ever victory in the British Touring Car Championship.
Chilton’s penalty is a result of his overtake on Matt Neal for the lead of the race. After a post-race appeal, Tom was deemed to have gained an advantage and failed to hand the position back to the Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda of Neal.
Therefore five seconds was added to the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver’s final race time which dropped him from first to second in the final race standings handing Butcher victory.
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1st
|Rory Butcher
|Honda Civic Type R
|24 Laps
|2nd
|Tom Chilton
|Ford Focus RS
|+3.005
|3rd
|Stephen Jelley
|BMW 125i M Sport
|+7.926
|4th
|Josh Cook
|Honda Civic Type R
|+10.506
|5th
|Colin Turkington
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+11.967
|6th
|Tom Oliphant
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+12.450
|7th
|Chris Smiley
|Honda Civic Type R
|+12.677
|8th
|Matt Neal
|Honda Civic Type R
|+12.934
|9th
|Aiden Moffat
|Mercedes Benz A-Class
|+15.226
|10th
|Tom Ingram
|Toyota Corolla GT
|+19.664
|11th
|Adam Morgan
|Mercedes Benz A-Class
|+19.926
|12th
|Jack Goff
|Volkswagen CC
|+20.321
|13th
|Jason Plato
|Vauxhall Astra
|+20.621
|14th
|Dan Cammish
|Honda Civic Type R
|+20.827
|15th
|Bobby Thompson
|Volkswagen CC
|+21.143
|16th
|Sam Tordoff
|Honda Civic Type R
|+25.052
|17th
|Rob Smith
|MG6 GT
|+25.219
|18th
|Michael Crees
|Volkswagen CC
|+25.690
|19th
|Mark Blundell
|Audi S3 Saloon
|+27.945
|20th
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Ford Focus RS
|+35.384
|21st
|Matt Simpson
|Honda Civic Type R
|+35.938
|22nd
|Senna Proctor
|Subaru Levorg GT
|+36.417
|23rd
|Daniel Rowbottom
|Mercedes Benz A-Class
|+40.265
|24th
|Andrew Jordan
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+1 Lap
|25th
|Ashley Sutton
|Subaru Levorg GT
|+1 Lap
|26th
|Sam Osborne
|MG6 GT
|+3 Laps
|27th
|Jake Hill
|Audi S3 Saloon
|+9 Laps
|28th
|Ollie Jackson
|Ford Focus RS
|+12 Laps
|29th
|Rob Collard
|Vauxhall Astra
|+14 Laps
|30th
|Carl Boardley
|Volkswagen CC
|+21 Laps