Rory Butcher pleased to become a BTCC race winner

Rory Butcher kicked off the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship in style after he scored both his and Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing’s first ever victory in the series at Brands Hatch.

This was despite finishing second on the road in the third and final race of the day. However, Tom Chilton, who had won the race initially, was penalised for a move he had made on Matt Neal for the lead that stewards thought was not fair, therefore they gave him a five second penalty.

This then moved the Motorbase driver behind Rory in the times handing the Scot his first ever BTCC victory.

“It isn’t the way that you want to win a race, but you need a bit of luck in the BTCC sometimes and I’ll certainly take it.” Said the driver of the number six Honda Civic Type R.

“I’m so pleased to be the person who gives the AmD team its first win, and it’s an amazing feeling to be able to call myself a BTCC race winner.”

Rory drove well on wet tyres to tenth in the first race before heading to eighth in the second. These points added to his victory gave him the overall honours in the Jack Sears Trophy for the Brands Hatch Indy circuit. The trophy for this achievement was given to Rory’s new race engineer Mike Bushell who sadly had to walk away from a drive at the start of this season due to sponsorship issues.

Rory continued, “I can’t thank the team enough and we showed strong pace in each race in different conditions.

“The only mistake was not to roll the dice on the tyres in race one, but it’s a nice feeling to have some silverware and I’m buzzing about the way things have gone.”