Sam Tordoff: “this weekend has been yet another disaster”

With hopes of his 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season starting at Donington Park following a disappointing weekend at Brands Hatch, Sam Tordoff hit the ground with a bump as his bad luck continued into its second weekend.

The Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver had qualified in fifth place and looked set to finally begin his championship challenge.

However, in the first race whilst running third. Sam touched the grass as he began braking for the final chicane and he spun his Honda Civic Type R, dropping the Yorkshireman down the order. Despite dropping outside the points paying positions, Sam battled his way back up to thirteenth at the flag.

With hopes for a much better race two, Sam’s progress was halted as he was tipped into a spin through the Craner Curves in a high speed incident. A repeat of race one was then followed as Sam ended the race in fourteenth adding a couple points to his already low total.

With race three being used as a test session for Thruxton, Sam ended his weekend with a fifteenth place finish but despite scoring in all three of the races. You feel that the pre-season pace and expectation has not had its chance to be shown.

Commenting on his weekend Sam said, “Unfortunately this weekend has been yet another disaster for me.

“We had another strong qualifying performance to take P5 on Saturday, and I thought our luck had finally turned. However, the contact in race one eventually broke the car and spat me off, and it set the tone for race two.

“We were coming through nicely and then got turfed off again, which ruined my race.

“Being on the hard tyre in race three, we tried a few radical things thinking ahead to Thruxton. It seemed like a good time to experiment given that the rest of the day hadn’t gone to plan but sadly it didn’t work out, although we did set the fastest lap on the hard tyre.”