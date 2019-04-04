Schaeffler Becomes BMW DTM Partner for 2019

BMW have announced a new partner for the 2019 DTM Series.

As part of a long-term collaboration agreement, Schaeffler AG, will become a new BMW M Motorsport Premium Partner.

The Schaeffler BMW M4 DTM will compete in all eighteen races of this season, sporting the global automotive and industrial supplier’s striking green and white colour scheme.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann will be at the wheel of the car entered by BMW Team RMG.

“Just like us, Schaeffler is a real global player in terms of automobiles and motorsport. This is a perfect combination,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “It is always important to work with our partners and establish points of connection for comprehensive collaboration that goes beyond simple branding. That is certainly the case with Schaeffler. The two companies already enjoy a very close relationship in production and we are now extending this to the racetrack.”

Since its beginnings, the Schaeffler company has been characterised by groundbreaking innovations and global customer orientation.

They have been making a decisive contribution to ‘Mobility for Tomorrow’ with its high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, in addition to rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications.

Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive OEM at Schaeffler, explains: “Successful involvement in a range of race series has had great significance for Schaeffler for many years – and the new collaboration with BMW Motorsport in the DTM allows us to broaden our market coverage. The DTM is, and remains, a strong platform with good prospects for the future. Based on decades of trusting collaboration, we are looking forward to starting a new era of involvement in this series together with BMW.”

The 2019 DTM season will get underway at Hockenheim on 3-5 May, with visits to Zolder, Misano, Norisring, Assen, Brands Hatch, Lausitzring, the Nürburgring before returning to Hockenheim for the finale on 4-6 October.