Sellers grabs pole for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Paris

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Bryan Sellers snatched pole position for round six of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Paris from Caca Bueno in damp conditions around Circuit des Invalides by just over a tenth of a second.

This is the American’s first pole position of his Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy career ahead of the Brazilian, who has had two previous pole positions in the inaugural Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy season.

Stefan Rzadzinski for TWR Techeetah has taken a season-best third on the grid and will be hoping for a second podium finish of the season for the Canadian, who will line up just ahead of championship leader Sergio Jimenez, while Simon Evans and Katherine Legge complete the top six.

Bandar Alesayi took a comfortable pole position in Pro-Am over his Saudi Racing team-mate Ahmed Bin Khanen by two tenths of a second, with the VIP driver Archie Hamilton struggling in a difficult qualifying session and could only muster ninth place on the grid for the race that takes place later this afternoon.

Viessmann Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Team Germany driver Celia Martin was a further half a second adrift ahead of the two China Racing cars of Yaqi Zhang and new for this weekend, Ziyi Zhang, who has replaced Qi Lin from the last race in Rome.