Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher counting on Winter updates for strong BTCC start

An aura of confidence reigns down upon Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher ahead of the opening rounds of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

Brands Hatch is the Motorbase squad’s home circuit and the local advantage is something that they hope will give them a psychological push to the front of the grid.

Both Tom Chilton and Ollie Jackson are feeling confident following over four thousand kilometres of testing throughout the Winter break. Thousands of pounds worth of development and improvements to the Ford Focus RS have thoroughly had the once over in order to iron out any issues that both drivers may have had.

Morale is high for Tom Chilton heading into his second season with the squad and following a strong media day test, he is looking forward to the racing this weekend. He said, “I’m so happy to be back for my second year with my favourite ever BTCC race team, and also my local team.

“After ending the official test day as second fastest last week, I’m feeling very positive for the weekend ahead.”

Meanwhile, Ollie Jackson who enjoyed the most comprehensive pre-season BTCC test schedule in his seven year career commented, “I’m definitely excited and a little apprehensive in the build up to my first competitive weekend with Motorbase.

“I can’t wait to get out there in the Focus and prove what I can do with it, it’s a great car. The improvements made over the winter are proving their worth. Without a shadow of a doubt it’s going to be a strong season for the team. We just need to hit the ground running and get good results on the board straight away.

“The testing programme has been productive it’s allowed me plenty of time to get used to the car. There are still a few finer points for me with the setup and the guys in getting used to what suits me, but I already feel like I’ve contributed to moving us forward.

“I’m sure that when we hit the sweet spot I’m going to be right at the sharp end.”