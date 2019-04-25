Tin top Tordoff puts opening weekend disappointment behind him

In what was probably the biggest shock in the opening weekend of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. Pre-season pace setter Sam Tordoff left Brands Hatch pointless following an incredibly frustrating weekend.

The Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing driver was hotly tipped to be one to watch at Brands, but a mistake in qualifying opened the floodgates for more incredible bad luck that only got worse as the weekend wore on.

After retiring in the first race following contact with the Volkswagen CC of Jack Goff, Sam was unable to progress in the final two races as a mystifying lack of pace hindered progress. However, following the recent Thruxton test. Sam is confident that all the issues he faced are now resolved.

With Donington Park next up for the 2016 BTCC runner up, confidence is there as it’s a circuit that Sam enjoys and he isn’t to be held back by any ballast. One positive from his tough Brands Hatch weekend.

“We’ve got to the bottom of the issue that I had at Brands Hatch and the test at Thruxton has validated that, so now I can head for Donington Park with my focus firmly on getting my season underway.” Said the driver of the #600 Honda Civic Type R.

“Realistically, I’d say we are around 30 points down on where we should be after round one, but it’s a long season and there is no need to panic. There is plenty of time to recover, and we’ve seen in the past how drivers can have a difficult start to the year and still be right in contention at the end of the season.”