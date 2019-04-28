Tom’s Toyota takes top spot in race three

Tom Ingram has taken Team Toyota GB with Ginsters first victory of 2019 in the reverse grid Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Donington Park. Tom converted pole position in a lights to flag victory.

Not to feel left out, race three also saw an intervention from the safety car on the first lap when three Team HARD Volkswagen CC’s all faced strife down the Craner Curves.

As Carl Boardley and Michael Crees raced side by side, grip was lost and both spun into the outside barriers at the entrance of Old Hairpin. Both drivers emerged from their cars unscathed. The third VW of Jack Goff also lost grip after a tap by the Ford Focus RS of Nicolas Hamilton and took a trip down the infield grass before being collected heavily at the rear by Hamilton again. Both were eventual retirees.

Rob Collard took a strong second place finish in his Vauxhall Astra even looking like he’d catch Ingram in the last few laps when he set fastest lap. However, the Toyota man had enough grip in his tyres to maintain the gap and take a popular victory.

Third went to Josh Cook who made up for what was a pretty disappointing first couple of races at Donington for the former championship leader.

Rory Butcher who was the best of the hard tyres brigade took fourth and fifth went to Ashley Sutton who can be pleased with a strong weekend with two podium finishes and the championship lead heading to Thruxton.

Jake Hill took an excellent sixth ahead of Jason Plato in seventh and Adam Morgan in eighth. Colin Turkington rounded out his dominant weekend with a ninth place finish ahead of Dan Cammish who ended a difficult weekend with tenth.

Daniel Rowbottom took an excellent seventeenth place showing that he’s gaining pace in the championship and Rob Smith impressed with nineteenth just behind triple BTCC champion Matt Neal.

With ominous speed from Team BMW’s reigning champion Colin Turkington this weekend, everyone will now be attempting to find pace in their cars ahead of the high speed blast around Thruxton next month.