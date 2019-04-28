BTCC

Tom’s Toyota takes top spot in race three

by Stuart Richards
written by Stuart Richards
Tom Ingram BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Tom Ingram has taken Team Toyota GB with Ginsters first victory of 2019 in the reverse grid Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Donington Park. Tom converted pole position in a lights to flag victory.

Not to feel left out, race three also saw an intervention from the safety car on the first lap when three Team HARD Volkswagen CC’s all faced strife down the Craner Curves.

As Carl Boardley and Michael Crees raced side by side, grip was lost and both spun into the outside barriers at the entrance of Old Hairpin. Both drivers emerged from their cars unscathed. The third VW of Jack Goff also lost grip after a tap by the Ford Focus RS of Nicolas Hamilton and took a trip down the infield grass before being collected heavily at the rear by Hamilton again. Both were eventual retirees.

Rob Collard took a strong second place finish in his Vauxhall Astra even looking like he’d catch Ingram in the last few laps when he set fastest lap. However, the Toyota man had enough grip in his tyres to maintain the gap and take a popular victory.

Third went to Josh Cook who made up for what was a pretty disappointing first couple of races at Donington for the former championship leader.

Rory Butcher who was the best of the hard tyres brigade took fourth and fifth went to Ashley Sutton who can be pleased with a strong weekend with two podium finishes and the championship lead heading to Thruxton.

Jake Hill took an excellent sixth ahead of Jason Plato in seventh and Adam Morgan in eighth. Colin Turkington rounded out his dominant weekend with a ninth place finish ahead of Dan Cammish who ended a difficult weekend with tenth.

Daniel Rowbottom took an excellent seventeenth place showing that he’s gaining pace in the championship and Rob Smith impressed with nineteenth just behind triple BTCC champion Matt Neal.

With ominous speed from Team BMW’s reigning champion Colin Turkington this weekend, everyone will now be attempting to find pace in their cars ahead of the high speed blast around Thruxton next month.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stTom IngramToyota Corolla GT26:04.472
2ndRob CollardVauxhall Astra+1.092
3rdJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+4.730
4thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+10.087
5thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+12.649
6thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+13.367
7thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+13.933
8thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+14.328
9thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+14.899
10thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+15.314
11thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+17.413
12thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+18.316
13thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+18.734
14thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+20.872
15thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+21.637
16thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+23.366
17thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+23.709
18thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+23.985
19thRob SmithMG6 GT+25.129
20thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+28.921
21stSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+28.999
22ndMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+29.907
23rdSam OsborneMG6 GT+30.446
24thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+6 Laps
25thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+7 Laps
26thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+8 Laps
27thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+18 Laps
28thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CCDNF
29thMichael CreesVolkswagen CCDNF
DNSAndrew JordanBMW 330i M SportDNS
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

Related articles

Two for Turks! Reigning champion doubles up in...

Turkington takes race one victory after controlled Donington...

Louis Foster converts Donington Park pole into Race...

Jack Young takes Clio Cup pole as Team...

Turkington takes pole in truncated qualifying session

Andrew Jordan and Chris Smiley quickest in tricky...

PREVIEW: 2019 British F4 Championship – Donington

Preview: Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup, Round 2

Civic Type Rory in a strong position

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More