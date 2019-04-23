Tough start to 2019 F1 season ‘out of my control’ – Sainz Jr.

McLaren F1 Team driver Carlos Sainz Jr. says that his tough start to the 2019 Formula 1 season has largely been out of his hands.

Sainz Jr. has endured a tricky first three races with McLaren following his move from the Renault F1 Team, with reliability related retirements in Australia and Bahrain and a fourteenth place finish in China after first-lap contact with team-mate Lando Norris and Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kvyat.

The outcome is that Sainz Jr. is yet to score points for his new side despite showing encouraging pace in McLaren’s new MCL34 – a car that is a step forwards from 2018 in McLaren’s eyes.

“My ambition is always to improve, at every track, every season, so hopefully we’ll have a clean race and can perform strongly,” said Sainz Jr.

“It’s been a frustrating start to the championship, with too much going on out of my control, but that is also part of racing.

“I’m determined to keep pushing no matter what and remain patient. Hard work, positive attitude and dedication always pay off.”

The Spaniard says that he returns to racing action with renewed hope, given the historic unpredictability of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

He recorded a fifth place, his best finish with Renault, in 2018 and says there is always a chance for “something special” to happen.

It is not yet known if McLaren will bring new developments to the MCL34, with the Spanish Grand Prix a more likely deadline as the traditional start to F1’s European season.

“Baku is one of my favourite circuits on the calendar, it’s an unpredictable track but that’s what makes it so exciting,” Sainz Jr. added.

“You can always sense that all drivers look forward to this race, because everyone knows there could be an opportunity for something special.

“Last year I had a great race in Baku finishing fifth.”