BTCC

Turkington takes race one victory after controlled Donington drive

by Stuart Richards
Colin Turkington BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Colin Turkington has taken victory in the first race at Donington Park for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship following a controlled drive which involved two safety car restarts.

This is the Northern Irishman’s first victory with the new BMW 330i M Sport.

Despite seemingly struggling with his car towards his dominant pole position, the car appeared to be set up perfectly today and he had enough skill to consistently drive away from the driver in second at each restart.

The first lap saw a huge accident involving Andrew Jordan, Rob Collard, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley, Matt Simpson, Ollie Jackson and Jake Hill at the exit of the Old Hairpin. The Mercedes Benz A-Class of Morgan went into the drivers’ side door of Jordan when the latter was tipped into a spin by Collard. Andrew has since been taken to hospital as a precaution. Every other driver involved got out unscathed.

Second went to the 2017 BTCC champion Ashley Sutton who kept up a consistent gap between himself and third place finisher Tom Oliphant who was ecstatic with his first ever BTCC podium finish.

The battle for fourth ran for many laps towards the flag as Matt Neal highlighted his experience with a fantastic defensive drive against the Toyota Corolla GT of Tom Ingram. Behind Ingram in sixth was the second Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R of Dan Cammish.

Despite a positive qualifying session, BTC Racing didn’t enjoy the best of first races as Josh Cook damaged his wheel after the first safety car restart when he got hit by Sam Tordoff. Chris Smiley battled hard towards a seventh place finish.

Eighth went to Tom Chilton who takes the lead of the drivers championship and ninth and tenth went to the Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing duo of Jason Plato and Rob Collard.

The second safety car was called upon following an incident between Aiden Moffat and Nicolas Hamilton when the latter was tipped into a spin and took a hard impact into the entrance of the pitlane. Thankfully, Nic managed to drag his battered Ford Focus RS back to his garage.

Sam Tordoff was set for his first podium finish of 2019. However, a spin just before the final chicane dropped him down the order and a thirteenth place finish. Unlucky for some!

Jack Goff took the final points scoring position ahead of Rob Smith who drove well in his Excelr8 Motorsport MG6 GT.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport27:52.990
2ndAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+2.254
3rdTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+6.402
4thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+8.543
5thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+9.027
6thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+9.480
7thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+9.862
8thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+10.899
9thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+12.267
10thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+12.488
11thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+12.722
12thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+13.166
13thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+20.103
14thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+20.370
15thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+21.317
16thRob SmithMG6 GT+25.972
17thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+26.652
18thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+27.156
19thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+29.120
20thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+33.106
21stMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+34.276
22ndSam OsborneMG6 GT+35.186
23rdMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+35.888
24thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+1 Lap
25thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+12 Laps
26thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+18 Laps
27thOllie JacksonFord Focus RSDNF
28thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-ClassDNF
29thAndrew JordanBMW 330i M SportDNF
30thJake HillAudi S3 SaloonDNF
Stuart Richards

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

