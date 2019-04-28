BTCC

Two for Turks! Reigning champion doubles up in round five

by Stuart Richards
Colin Turkington BTCC 2019
In another textbook drive, Colin Turkington has doubled his 2019 win tally by taking victory in the second Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Donington Park.

With safety cars taking precedence again, Colin was supreme at the restarts for the second race in a row to take victory ahead of Matt Neal and Ashley Sutton.

Despite a tin top masterclass from the reigning champion, further down the order plenty of drivers may be having their finishing positions looked at in the stewards room and where they ended up at the flag may not be the same in an hours time.

As his teammate took victory, Tom Oliphant was in the wars as contact from Sutton, Neal and Josh Cook later in the race dropped the Team BMW man to seventeenth at the flag.

Outside of the podium places, Tom Chilton keeps his championship lead with a strong fourth place ahead of Rory Butcher in fifth and Jason Plato in sixth. Jason was involved with an incident with Sam Tordoff through the Craner Curves which saw the Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing Honda Civic Type R spin onto the grass before recovering to fourteenth place.

Rob Collard took seventh ahead of Josh Cook who had the bit between his teeth as he aimed to make progress from the back of the grid. Ninth went to Jake Hill who started thirtieth after retirement in the first race.

With hard tyres on his Team Toyota GB with Ginsters Toyota Corolla GT, Tom Ingram drove well to take tenth ahead of another two first race retirees Ollie Jackson and Adam Morgan.

Dan Cammish had to serve a drive-through penalty for a grid box infringement and he worked his way to thirteenth ahead of Tordoff and the Volkswagen CC of Carl Boardley in fifteenth who takes his first BTCC points.

The first safety car was called upon due to a high speed incident between Mark Blundell and Sam Osborne at the final chicane which saw the veteran beach his Audi S3 Saloon in the gravel trap and the second was due to contact between Chris Smiley and Jack Goff at Redgate which saw the former endure suspension failure through the Craner Curves.

With plenty of eyes on Chilton’s move on Neal at Brands Hatch, it’ll be surprising if there are no penalties being awarded to drivers involved in incidents during the second race. However, despite this you cannot take away the brilliant performance that Colin Turkington has shown so far today.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport27:00.899
2ndMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+2.151
3rdAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+2.528
4thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+2.825
5thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+3.061
6thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+4.326
7thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+7.110
8thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+7.338
9thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+7.925
10thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+9.475
11thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+10.062
12thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+10.717
13thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+11.415
14thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+11.565
15thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+12.641
16thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+14.580
17thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+16.190
18thRob SmithMG6 GT+18.343
19thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+18.779
20thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+1 Lap
21stDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+2 Laps
22ndMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+3 Laps
23rdJack GoffVolkswagen CC+5 Laps
24thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+7 Laps
25thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+8 Laps
26thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+9 Laps
27thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+10 Laps
28thSam OsborneMG6 GT+17 Laps
29thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+18 Laps
DNSAndrew JordanBMW 330i M SportDNS
A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

