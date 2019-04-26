Vandoorne concentrating on reliability in Paris

Stoffel Vandoorne has insisted that his goal at the Paris ePrix is to complete as many laps as possible.

The Belgian scored his and HWA Racelab’s first podium in Formula E last time out in Rome, but rather than aiming for more trophies he says the team first has to overcome reliability issues.

It comes after he and team-mate Gary Paffett retired eight times in the first half of the season, mostly thanks to technical issues with the car.

As such he said his priority was to finish this weekend’s race, and then hopefully they’ll be in a competitive position come the checkered flag.

“It was fantastic to make such a successful start to the European races in Rome,” Vandoorne commented. “I am confident that we can back that up over the course of the rest of the season.

“However, we are also well aware that it will not be easy. The reliability of the cars is still something that we must work on.

“We will do our best to optimise everything. We start from scratch again in Paris. Our goal will once again be to complete as many laps as possible and to learn as much as possible. Then we’ll see how things turn out at the end.”

Team boss Ulrich Fritz agreed, saying that his team were not getting carried away after their result in Rome.

Instead he said a points finish would be considered a success for the rookie team.

“We still have to remain realistic and humble,” Fritz said. “In Formula E, one good race does not mean that you can automatically repeat the success.

“Quite the opposite: The season has shown how evenly matched all the teams are. Up to this point, no team has claimed two wins.

“It is important for us to continue to work hard and remain focused, and not to get carried away after the last race. A points finish is still a great success for us.”

HWA currently sit in ninth in the team’s standings, forty points behind Panasonic Jaguar Racing in eighth.