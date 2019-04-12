Vergne talks of mental challenge during winless streak

Reigning Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne has spoken of the mental challenge he underwent during his recent winless streak.

Having won the final race of last season in New York as he took the driver’s title, Vergne failed to win any of the first five races of 2018-19.

This included a dreadful run of results where he scored just ten points between Marrakesh and Hong Kong, despite his DS Techeetah car looking like it was one of the fastest on the grid.

He rectified the situation with his win last month at the Sanya ePrix, but speaking ahead of this weekend’s race in Rome the Frenchman said that his run of results before that meant that it was a challenge to stay positive.

“It felt really good to be back on the top step of the podium in Sanya,” Vergne said.

“It’s been close a couple of times this season so being able to finally climb all the way up gave us a real confidence boost.

“Racing isn’t just a physical game but it’s a mental one too and it is really hard work to keep the same mentality when you’re not getting the results you aim for.”

Vergne credited the turn around to his Techeetah team, and said he was now relishing the chance to win again in Rome.

“I’m lucky to have such a strong team around me as its when you don’t have the results that its more important than ever to stick together and move forward as a team, and that’s what we’ve done, so bring on Rome.”

Thanks to his victory last time out Vergne is now back in contention in the driver’s title, sitting in third place and just eight points behind leader Antonio Felix da Costa.