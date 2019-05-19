BTCC

Andrew Jordan doubles up in BMW one-two

by Stuart Richards
Andrew Jordan BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Andrew Jordan has taken victory in the second Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Thruxton following a lights to flag victory with maximum ballast.

Following his victory earlier in the day, it seemed the ballast and attention from reigning champion Colin Turkington couldn’t distract the unflappable Jordan as he takes his third victory of the season.

With rain falling around the back of the circuit, there was the possibility of the race being thrown into disarray. However, the circuit remained dry and despite some slippy moments, drivers kept out of trouble.

Colin Turkington took second despite being hounded by Dan Cammish through most of the race. Both Colin and Dan had to pass a resilient Sam Tordoff who started in second but his Honda Civic Type R faded to a sixth place finish.

Dan was catching the BMW’s however his tyres and worries over track limits made him take a more conservative line and he dropped back to consolidate third.

Fourth and fifth went to Jason Plato and Matt Neal who rekindled a classic rivalry with a great battle in the closing laps, but the Vauxhall man had the legs on the Honda of Neal.

Seventh went to Rory Butcher who ran his teammate closely over the line ahead of Tom Ingram in eighth, Rob Collard in ninth and Josh Cook in tenth.

Cook’s teammate Chris Smiley was in the wars as an incident between himself and Ollie Jackson through the final chicane saw the Ford man retire on the spot.

Jake Hill took twelfth ahead of Tom Chilton who may not keep his thirteenth place due to not serving a drive through penalty.

Senna Proctor took seventeenth, the third BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant took fifteenth and Jack Goff took twentieth.

Stephen Jelley endured a dramatic race to a nineteenth place finish.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport20:48.027
2ndColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+0.613
3rdDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+1.696
4thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+2.949
5thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+3.325
6thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+4.718
7thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+5.087
8thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+6.139
9thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+7.593
10thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+8.286
11thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+8.614
12thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+9.708
13thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+12.913
14thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+13.870
15thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+14.208
16thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+20.099
17thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+20.351
18thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+21.441
19thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+22.807
20thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+23.223
21stRob SmithMG6 GT+29.874
22ndMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+30.171
23rdBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+34.266
24thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+38.786
25thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+38.974
26thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+45.575
27thSam OsborneMG6 GT+48.487
28thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+2 Laps
29thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+5 Laps
30thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+14 Laps
A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

