Andrew Jordan doubles up in BMW one-two

Andrew Jordan has taken victory in the second Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Thruxton following a lights to flag victory with maximum ballast.

Following his victory earlier in the day, it seemed the ballast and attention from reigning champion Colin Turkington couldn’t distract the unflappable Jordan as he takes his third victory of the season.

With rain falling around the back of the circuit, there was the possibility of the race being thrown into disarray. However, the circuit remained dry and despite some slippy moments, drivers kept out of trouble.

Colin Turkington took second despite being hounded by Dan Cammish through most of the race. Both Colin and Dan had to pass a resilient Sam Tordoff who started in second but his Honda Civic Type R faded to a sixth place finish.

Dan was catching the BMW’s however his tyres and worries over track limits made him take a more conservative line and he dropped back to consolidate third.

Fourth and fifth went to Jason Plato and Matt Neal who rekindled a classic rivalry with a great battle in the closing laps, but the Vauxhall man had the legs on the Honda of Neal.

Seventh went to Rory Butcher who ran his teammate closely over the line ahead of Tom Ingram in eighth, Rob Collard in ninth and Josh Cook in tenth.

Cook’s teammate Chris Smiley was in the wars as an incident between himself and Ollie Jackson through the final chicane saw the Ford man retire on the spot.

Jake Hill took twelfth ahead of Tom Chilton who may not keep his thirteenth place due to not serving a drive through penalty.

Senna Proctor took seventeenth, the third BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant took fifteenth and Jack Goff took twentieth.

Stephen Jelley endured a dramatic race to a nineteenth place finish.