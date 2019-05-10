Formula E

Audi look to maintain title challenge as they head to Monaco

by Tom Cairns
Lucas di Grassi - Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler at the 2019 Paris ePrix - Qualifying
Credit: Alastair Staley/LAT Images

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler make the journey to Monte Carlo for this weekend’s 2019 Monaco ePrix.

Lucas di Grassi is firmly in the title race with five races to go, as he sits fourth in the Drivers’ Standings of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, eleven points off the top.

The Brazilian has previously finished second twice to his rival Sebastien Buemi on this circuit in seasons one and three.

“That’s not the only reason why Monaco has a special flair for me,” di Grassi said. “The new pit facilities directly at the marina, the track running past many of the places that are part of my everyday life, plus plenty of friends make this race unique.

“The championship is completely open. With my fourth place in Paris, I put myself in a good position to attack. We have the team and the car for winning in Monaco.”

Team-mate Daniel Abt is another eleven points off championship-leader Robin Frijns in eighth. Unlike di Grassi, the German has yet to win a race this campaign.

The two-time Formula E race winner hopes to keep up the consistency after his podium finish in Paris.

“I’d like to take this momentum from Paris to Monaco and have a clean race day there. My clear aim is to win the race,” Abt added with his target.

“Monaco is one of the highlights on the calendar for me. I like the track and the special flair.” 

Lucas di Grassi & Daniel Abt - Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler at the 2019 Paris ePrix - Race

Credit: Alastair Staley/LAT Images

Audi are third in the Teams’ Standings, thirteen points off leaders DS Techeetah. Team Principal Allan McNish still cannot understand how competitive the grid has been this season.

“I am constantly amazed how competitive this season is, how tough it is to finish on the podium and how many teams and drivers are still in with a real chance to win,” says McNish.

“It’s nice to see how excitement is rising throughout the city. Even local schools are involved and putting the next generation in touch with Formula E.”

“Especially here in Monaco, overtaking is difficult, so we want to have good starting positions for our race. Daniel, Lucas and the whole team are looking forward to Saturday.”

Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

