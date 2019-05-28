Buemi: Berlin podium shows Nissan is catching up

Sebastien Buemi says his podium in the Berlin ePrix is evidence that Nissan e.dams are catching up with the leading teams in Formula E.

The 2015-16 champion has had a difficult season so far, and had failed to finish higher than fifth before last weekend.

This was mainly due Nissan suffering from a lack of race pace, and this proved to be the case again in Berlin as Buemi was unable to keep the Audi Sport ABt Schaeffler of Lucas di Grassi behind him after starting on pole.

He did manage to hold on to second place however, and after climbing on to the podium for first time in 2019, the Swiss driver is confident he can continue to build momentum.

“It’s very rewarding to finally take a podium for Nissan e.dams because we’ve come so close so many times throughout the season,” Buemi said.

“From the team’s perspective, we’ve now had two races in a row where we have scored a big batch of points and that has moved us up to fourth in the championship.

“We’re catching the pack and hopefully we can continue that momentum. I’m really happy for the team because they have done a great job.”

Buemi did emphasise the team’s lack of race pace however, and said that they still needed to take an extra step before they were on a par with the front-runners.

“The team has shown that the car is very quick in qualifying, but we need to improve in the race. Today we showed we were better, but we still want to take that overall next step.”

Team-mate Oliver Rowland failed to match Buemi’s pace in Berlin, but finished on the points in eighth. He too said that the car took a step in the right direction in Germany.

Rowland said afterwards, “I had a really strong race. I made a good start and made up a couple of places in the beginning.

“The car was quite good, and we made some good improvements in the right direction, so I was pretty happy.”