BTCC

Cook supreme in Thruxton reverse grid race

by Stuart Richards
Josh Cook BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Josh Cook has taken victory in the reverse grid Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Thruxton following a fantastic overtake on the opening lap where he passed pole sitter Ashley Sutton.

Sutton got a usual good rear-wheel drive start. However, the pace of the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R caught rapidly and Cook had passed the 2017 BTCC champion by the time they reached the third corner.

Drama on the opening lap as an unsighted Adam Morgan clattered into the back of a half spun Rob Collard. Morgan was a retirement on the spot as his disappointing weekend came to a close. Collard meanwhile went back to the pits to have errant bodywork removed. Thanks to the safety car Rob fought well to take fourteenth at the flag.

Rory Butcher attempted to take the battle to Cook throughout the race however despite a further safety car intervention due to the collision between Rob Smith and Carl Boardley. Cook remained in control throughout to take his third career victory.

Sutton took third ahead of Matt Neal in fourth and Tom Ingram in fifth despite his Toyota suffering from balance issues through most of the weekend.

Dan Cammish took sixth ahead of Tom Oliphant who enjoyed a lack of weight in his BMW 330i M Sport to take seventh in front of a revitalised Jason Plato in eighth.

The top ten was rounded out by Colin Turkington and Aiden Moffat who drove well to a good tenth place finish. Chris Smiley took eleventh following a race long battle with Moffat but the Scot had the match of the Northern Irishman.

Stephen Jelley took twelfth ahead of a recovering Tom Chilton and Senna Proctor rounded out the final points position in fifteenth.

Race one and two winner Andrew Jordan finished seventeenth after recovering from a spin and Jake Hill finished in eighteenth.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stJosh CookHonda Civic Type R28:30.020
2ndRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+0.420
3rdAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+0.894
4thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+3.786
5thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+4.468
6thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+5.510
7thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+6.012
8thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+6.466
9thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+6.728
10thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+11.326
11thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+11.679
12thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+12.112
13thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+12.826
14thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+13.115
15thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+13.511
16thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+15.609
17thAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+16.493
18thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+17.280
19thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+19.707
20thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+23.297
21stSam OsborneMG6 GT+32.064
22ndMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+43.032
23rdRob SmithMG6 GT+1:14.546
24thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+1 Lap
25thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+7 Laps
26thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+11 Laps
27thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+12 Laps
28thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+13 Laps
29thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-ClassDNF
30thJack GoffVolkswagen CCDNF
