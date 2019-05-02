Crees takes positives from Donington weekend

With another Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship weekend under his belt, Michael Crees enjoyed battles and incident galore at Donington Park as the experience gained will probably stand him in good stead for the remainder of the season.

Starting twenty-fourth on the grid for the second race weekend in a row, the first race begun with first lap incident avoidance and a twenty-first place finish. Meanwhile the second race saw the popular thirty-five year old narrowly miss out on points following problems with understeer and slight damage following contact with Senna Proctor.

Sadly the third race saw Michael spear off into the gravel trap following a high speed loss of his rear end through the Craner Curves on the opening lap. This curtailed Michael’s second BTCC weekend a race early but despite this, the driver from Kent remains positive about his experiences.

“It has been another learning weekend for us and we can leave Donington Park in high spirits.” Said the GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct driver,

“Running the hard tyre in the first race was always going to be tough because we knew it was the favoured compound but we did well to work our way up a couple of spots and bring the car home.

“Race two was where I had set my sights on making some progress as we were on the optimum tyre. From the start I had some understeer but the car felt strong, I think I just need to get stuck in a little bit more. We were well in the mix though and we came so close to scoring some more points.

“It was sad to finish the weekend in the gravel but there were plenty of positives to take away from the event. We’ll take what we’ve learnt and then look to improve further at Thruxton.”