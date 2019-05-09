DS Techeetah looks to extend championship lead in Monaco

DS Techeetah head to Monaco for the ninth round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship as points leaders in the teams championship, and are aiming to build on the seven point cushion that they currently enjoy over their nearest challengers, Envision Virgin Racing.

In a season that has thrown up unprecedented levels of unpredictability and chaos, DS Techeetah team principal Mark Preston knows the paramount importance of scoring points in every round in order to fight for both championships at the end of the season. Heading to Monte-Carlo, Preston said:

“We head to Monaco seven points ahead of our nearest rival so it’s still a very close championship order. Both of our drivers are in a good position for the drivers’ title and André also is current leader of the voestalpine European races.

DS Techeetah drivers Andre Lotterer and Jean-Eric Vergne head to Monaco second and sixth in the drivers’ standings respectively, both of whom have great chances of winning the championship if they can maintain their strong consistent form in the remaining five races of the season.

The 2019 Monaco ePrix will take place around a shortened version of the Monaco GP track at just 1.765 km in length and 12 corners. With the cars wider and faster than ever, lap records are set to tumble around the famous streets of the principality.

Lotterer has come off the back of two second place finishes in Rome and Paris, so is determined to claim his first Formula E race victory. He said, “I’m super excited to drive the DS E-TENSE FE19 around the Monaco track for the first time this week. I’ve lived in Monaco since 2012 but I’ve never raced here so that will be a first. It will be amazing to wake up at home, have a coffee on the balcony and then walk down to the track, it’s not many times in your career you get to do that.”

Defending champion Vergne is hopeful that he can return to winning ways in Monaco after falling away in the title fight following mediocre performances in Rome and Paris, so added ahead of the weekend of racing that:

“With five races to go, it’s getting really exciting now. With eight different winners in eight races, anything is possible. Monaco is a track I enjoy driving and it helps that I’ve driven here before.

“Just like the Grand Prix circuit, the Formula E circuit is super tricky to overtake on so it will be as important as ever to qualify well. All my focus will be on putting it all together to ensure I grid at the top.”