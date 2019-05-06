‘Formula E title still wide open’ – Robin Frijns

Envision Virgin Racing driver and championship leader of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship after victory last time out in Paris, Robin Frijns, believes that the championship is still wide open ahead of the 2019 Monaco ePrix next weekend.

Frijns picked up his first win during the incident-filled race in Paris and holds a one-point championship lead over his nearest rival, Andre Lotterer, despite the fact that the German hasn’t won a race so far this season after the DS Techeetah driver picked up three top four finishes in the past three events.

The result saw Virgin become the first outfit to secure multiple race victories this season after his team-mate, Sam Bird won the 2019 Santiago ePrix back in January. But three consecutive non-points-scoring finishes in Sanya, Rome and Paris means that Bird has fallen to ninth in the drivers’ standings and some 27-points off his team-mate.

But after an exhilarating race in Paris, Frijns said: “The last Formula E event was the toughest race of my career so to come away with the win was an amazing feeling.”

“Now Sam, myself and the whole team is gearing up for Monaco next weekend where we’re aiming to carry that momentum through, especially with the improvements we’ve made in qualifying which is going to be paramount on such a narrow circuit like Monaco.”

Although with five important race meetings between now and the end of the season, the Dutchman added: “Although we’re leading the championship it doesn’t change our focus or approach, and there’s still a long way to go with many points up for grabs. For sure, the Formula E title race is still wide open with any of the top 10 drivers in contention.”

With the two Envision Virgin Racing drivers taking to the 1.765 km Monaco ePrix street circuit next weekend, the heat will be on to perform yet again to perform in one of the most iconic locations in the world.

The Monaco ePrix circuit is a shortened, modified version of the Monaco GP track, using the same start/finish section before turning right and towards the harbour, before re-joining the Grand Prix circuit at the Nouvelle Chicane, with the more familiar track configuration including the Tabac and Swimming Pool sections.

Bird is delighted to be heading to the streets of Monaco once again and will be determined to make amends for his poor performances as of late to get himself back in the title race. He said:

“Monaco is such an amazing and iconic place to race so every driver looks forward to this event. Compared to other Formula E tracks, Monaco is a much smoother, more clinical circuit, but it’s still easy to damage the car and because it’s so narrow, there’s even more emphasis on qualifying.

“Sadly, I didn’t get the result I wanted last time out in Paris, but we’ve put that behind us and are now fully focused on getting a good result in Monaco.”

Envision Virgin Racing head to Monaco some seven points off DS Techeetah at the head of the teams championship, but know that a strong result around the principality could easily overturn their points deficit to their nearest rivals.

Sylvain Filippi, Envision Virgin Racing’s Managing Director, added: “Paris was an amazing result for the team and proof of the enormous effort, hard work and preparation that every one of them puts into every single Formula E race.

“Of course, that same mentality will go into Monaco and we know we have the car, the drivers, the team – and now the momentum – to deliver good results.”