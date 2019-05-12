Grasser Grabs Pole for Silverstone

The three short sharp sessions for qualifying ran pretty smoothly apart from the 1st with 2 red flags halting the session with cars going off at Becketts corner.

The #63 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan 2019 Evo took pole position with a average time of 1:59.690.

Bortolotti posted the quickest time of the weekend with a 1:59.114 in the 1st of the 3 sessions. Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen followed up with massively impressive times to give the best combined average times of them all.

Silver Cup has been topped by the #55 Audi R8 LMS Evo from Attempto racing. Mattia Drudi Posted their quickest time with Steijn Schothorst’s and Pieter Schothorst’s times see’s their car lining up second on the grid with a combined average of 1:59.887

Oman Racing with TF sport in the #97 Aston Martin AMR GT3 leads the way in the Pro-Am class. Combined time of 2:01.108 for Oman Racing. Whilst the AM Cup is topped by #77 Barwell Motorsport, Barwell continuing on from where they left off in monza and setting the pace by nearly a whole second ahead of the rest of the AM class field with a 2:01.337

The race is due for a green flag drop at 15:00 local time for the 3 hour affair.