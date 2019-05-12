Grasser Grabs Pole for Silverstone

Blancpain Endurance SeriesEndurance RacingSportscars

by Mike Widdowson
written by Mike Widdowson
The three short sharp sessions for qualifying ran pretty smoothly apart from the 1st with 2 red flags halting the session with cars going off at Becketts corner.

The #63 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan 2019 Evo took pole position with a average time of 1:59.690.
Bortolotti posted the quickest time of the weekend with a 1:59.114 in the 1st of the 3 sessions. Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen followed up with massively impressive times to give the best combined average times of them all.

Silver Cup has been topped by the #55 Audi R8 LMS Evo from Attempto racing. Mattia Drudi Posted their quickest time with Steijn Schothorst’s and Pieter Schothorst’s times see’s their car lining up second on the grid with a combined average of 1:59.887

Oman Racing with TF sport in the #97 Aston Martin AMR GT3 leads the way in the Pro-Am class. Combined time of 2:01.108 for Oman Racing. Whilst the AM Cup is topped by #77 Barwell Motorsport, Barwell continuing on from where they left off in monza and setting the pace by nearly a whole second ahead of the rest of the AM class field with a 2:01.337

The race is due for a green flag drop at 15:00 local time for the 3 hour affair.

Mike has been working in motorsport mainly as photographer for 4 years this season. In 2018 he was highly commended by MSA UK in their Young photographer of the year award.

