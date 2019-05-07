Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy set for Monaco debut

The first race in the principality of Monaco for the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy series will take place this weekend as the single-make production car series will take to the streets of Monte Carlo for round seven of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Bryan Sellers heads to the principality by five points over Sergio Jimenez after taking his second win of the season in Paris following a shortened race around Circuit des Invalides after torrential rain hit the streets of the French capital.

With the top five in the championship all having taken a race win in the six Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy races so far this season, just thirty-three points cover the top five in the drivers’ championship as the series heads to the principality, it is all to play for.

Meanwhile, in the Pro-Am class, Bandar Alesayi still holds a thirty-two point advantage over his Saudi Racing team mate Ahmed Bin-Khanen despite the fact that Bin-Khanen won the Pro-Am category in Paris two weeks ago from Celia Martin and Yaqi Zhang. Zhang finds himself third in the Pro-Am points classification on sixty-six points,with Martin in fourth on forty-three points after the opening six races of the season.

For this weekend, the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy VIP driver is Anthony Beltoise and will aim to replicate his father Jean-Pierre Beltoise by winning in Monaco as Beltoise senior won the 1972 Monaco GP for BRM.

Anthony Beltoise is an experienced racer himself, having won both the French GT and Porsche Carrera Cup France Championships as well as a class podium at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2000. But competing in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a first for the Frenchman having never raced an electric car before.

Ahead of the race weekend in the principality, Anthony Beltoise said:

“Taking to the streets of Monaco is always a privilege and I’m eager to get on track and compete in my first ever electric race. I’m not quite sure what to expect having never raced in an electric vehicle, but the plan is definitely to move my way up the field during the race.”



“It will be a special occasion for my family to follow in the tyre tracks of my father who won the Monaco GP in 1972. The level of competition in eTROPHY is really high but I will definitely have my eyes on the podium. I’d like to thank Jaguar for the opportunity to compete in this innovative and history-making championship.”

The race in Monaco for the Jaguar I-Pace Trophy will take place on 11 May at 18:15 CET.