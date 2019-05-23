Jaguar seek podium return in Berlin

The tenth round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship takes the all-electric racing series to the streets of Berlin around the ten turn 2.250 km Berlin Tempelhof Airport racetrack.

And after both cars finished inside the points for the first time in 2019 at the last round in Monaco, there is much optimism at Panasonic Jaguar Racing ahead of this weekend’s race.

After a spirited campaign so far, Mitch Evans heads to Berlin sixth in the Formula E championship which will give the New Zealander the benefit of running in the second qualifying group, where track conditions should be preferable to when the top five in the championship run in group one. Off the back of a fine performance in Monte Carlo, Evans will hope to have a fine weekend in Berlin to put him well within championship contention.

Heading to the race in Berlin, the New Zealander said: “The last few races have been a mixture of emotions but we managed to salvage some good points in Monaco and we have to look forward not back. In the run up to Berlin, the whole team are working really hard to bring that winning feeling back to Panasonic Jaguar Racing.”



“The Tempelhof track is very unique and it is important we minimise any small mistakes as we have proven that we have one of the fastest race cars. Both Alex and I want to continue our points scoring momentum in Berlin.”

His team-mate Alex Lynn scored his first points for the team since joining the British manufacturer last time out in Monaco courtesy of a fine eighth place finish. And after missing half the season, Lynn will go in qualifying group four and will hope to deliver for the team in the final four races of the season. He said heading to the race at Tempelhof that:

“The Monaco race weekend was a positive one for me and the team. I achieved my best qualifying performance followed by my first championship points for Panasonic Jaguar Racing. It was great to put my side of the garage back in the points and a reward for all the hard work.”

“As we head to Tempelhof for the penultimate European race of this season, I am working closely with my engineers to secure as many points as possible.”

Jaguar are currently ten points off Venturi Formula E Team and will be desperate to maximise every opportunity. And after scoring their first win around Rome, where energy efficiency is key, they will hope to go well around Berlin which will put similar demands on car and driver throughout the course of the weekend.