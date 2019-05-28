Jaguar unsure what caused Lynn’s retirement in Berlin

Panasonic Jaguar Racing say they will investigate the issue that caused Alex Lynn to retire from the Berlin ePrix.

The British driver had had a strong weekend in Germany, qualifying for his first super pole for the team and running comfortably in the points before his rear axle seemed to lock and he stopped on track.

The team were unsure of what caused the issue, and said they would be carrying out investigations to try and get to the bottom of it before the next race on Bern.

Team Director James Barclay said after the race, “We need to go away to look at the route of the problem Alex had with his car in the race and what caused the difficulties Mitch had in qualifying.

“It is important that we remain positive as a team. The pace in Free Practice and Alex’s first Super Pole for the team are positives from a tough day.

“We know the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 is quick and we’ll come back fighting for the next race in Bern.”

Lynn himself was pleased with the pace he managed to show in Berlin, and said that he was confident that Jaguar could get to the root of the problem.

“All weekend the car showed really strong pace It was great to be competing in my first Super Pole for the team and be fighting at the front of the race,” Lynn said.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get the result we wanted on this occasion. Unfortunately I had an issue with the car, which meant I couldn’t continue.

“I am confident the guys can find out what went wrong. We have a few weeks now to concentrate on getting a good result in Bern.”