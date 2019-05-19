BTCC

Jordan bounces back for race one victory at Thruxton

by Stuart Richards
Andrew Jordan BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Andrew Jordan has taken his second victory of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship in the first race at Thruxton following a measured drive where he passed pole sitter Sam Tordoff with three laps to go.

Tordoff had been leading comfortably until his Honda Civic Type R started showing issues with it’s battery. That mixed with tyre wear saw Sam make a mistake through Church which gave Jordan all the opportunity he needed and the BMW Pirtek Racing man passed before the chicane.

Dan Cammish scores his first podium finish of the season with third ahead of Colin Turkington who managed his tyres to perfection and was within touching distance of scoring another podium for the BMW 330i M Sport.

Fifth went to Rory Butcher who finished well despite the ballast on board and Jason Plato takes his best finish of the season so far with sixth.

Matt Neal survived a hairy moment with Ashley Sutton at the chicane where the Halfords Yuasa Racing veteran was tipped into a half spin. Thankfully for Matt, no damage was caused and he ended the race in seventh ahead of the second Vauxhall of Rob Collard.

Sutton struggled to ninth with maximum ballast ahead of Jake Hill who continues his great start to the season with another top ten finish.

Elsewhere down the field, Tom Oliphant was punished for a grid infringement and had to take an early drive-through penalty whilst Carl Boardley also had a drive-through for track limits.

Adam Morgan ended the first race in seventeenth and Senna Proctor struggled to twenty-second. Meanwhile Mark Blundell enjoyed a race long battle with Sam Osborne as both finished twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth respectively.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport20:42.432
2ndSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+1.339
3rdDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+1.690
4thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+2.267
5thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+3.574
6thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+5.595
7thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+6.933
8thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+8.308
9thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+10.584
10thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+13.181
11thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+13.672
12thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+14.243
13thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+18.387
14thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+18.914
15thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+20.981
16thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+21.324
17thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+21.842
18thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+22.192
19thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+22.732
20thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+23.527
21stJack GoffVolkswagen CC+24.302
22ndSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+25.186
23rdTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+27.494
24thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+37.493
25thRob SmithMG6 GT+41.175
26thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+45.665
27thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+51.906
28thSam OsborneMG6 GT+52.188
29thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+59.277
30thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+2 Laps
