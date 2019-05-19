Jordan bounces back for race one victory at Thruxton

Andrew Jordan has taken his second victory of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship in the first race at Thruxton following a measured drive where he passed pole sitter Sam Tordoff with three laps to go.

Tordoff had been leading comfortably until his Honda Civic Type R started showing issues with it’s battery. That mixed with tyre wear saw Sam make a mistake through Church which gave Jordan all the opportunity he needed and the BMW Pirtek Racing man passed before the chicane.

Dan Cammish scores his first podium finish of the season with third ahead of Colin Turkington who managed his tyres to perfection and was within touching distance of scoring another podium for the BMW 330i M Sport.

Fifth went to Rory Butcher who finished well despite the ballast on board and Jason Plato takes his best finish of the season so far with sixth.

Matt Neal survived a hairy moment with Ashley Sutton at the chicane where the Halfords Yuasa Racing veteran was tipped into a half spin. Thankfully for Matt, no damage was caused and he ended the race in seventh ahead of the second Vauxhall of Rob Collard.

Sutton struggled to ninth with maximum ballast ahead of Jake Hill who continues his great start to the season with another top ten finish.

Elsewhere down the field, Tom Oliphant was punished for a grid infringement and had to take an early drive-through penalty whilst Carl Boardley also had a drive-through for track limits.

Adam Morgan ended the first race in seventeenth and Senna Proctor struggled to twenty-second. Meanwhile Mark Blundell enjoyed a race long battle with Sam Osborne as both finished twenty-seventh and twenty-eighth respectively.