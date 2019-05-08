Lynn: It’s time to deliver points

Alex Lynn has said that it’s time that he started delivering results going into his third race for the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team.

The British driver replaced Nelson Piquet Jr earlier in the season after the Brazilian had failed to match the pace of team-mate Mitch Evans, and only scored a solitary point in six races.

With Jaguar saying they want to score consistent points this season Lynn knew what his target was, but after the Rome and Paris races he is still to get a top ten finish.

He hasn’t been totally to blame for this, with grid penalties affecting him as well as a crash with Edorado Mortara two weeks ago that was not his fault.

But with Evans having achieved the team’s first victory in Rome, Lynn knows he needs to start scoring.

“Monaco will be my third race for Panasonic Jaguar Racing,” Lynn said. “I’m really enjoying racing with the team, but now it’s time to deliver results.

“I was having a good race in Paris before being shunted into the wall and forced to retire. I want a strong performance in Monaco and convert that to points for the team.

“We proved in Rome and Paris that the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 is a fast racecar, qualifying wasn’t where we wanted it to be so that will be a real focus heading into Monaco.”

Team boss James Barclay reiterated the team’s goals going into the remaining races of the 2018-19 season, and stressed that his drivers’ knowledge of the Monaco track should work in their favour.

Barclay said, “Panasonic Jaguar Racing are pushing for podiums and points finishes in every remaining race this season.

“We learnt a lot in Paris including our first experience of Group 1 qualifying – we will apply this knowledge and together with the proven pace of the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 look to covert the weekend in Monaco into points and a strong finish.

“Mitch and Alex have both raced well here before in GP2 and will want to translate that knowledge and past success in the principality into a strong result this weekend.”