Mahindra Racing hope to perform in magnificent Monaco

Round nine of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship will take place on Saturday 11 May with the 2019 Monaco ePrix, and after a fraught outing for the Indian outfit in Paris, Mahindra Racing are looking to fight back with a vengeance in Monaco.

Saturday’s race will be the championship’s third visit to the principality after the all-electric single-seater racing series held races here in 2015 and 2017. The latter Formula E race in Monaco saw Mahindra Racing claim a podium finish courtesy of Nick Heidfeld around the shortened 1.765 km 12-turn circuit around the iconic harbour front.

The Formula E Championship heads to Monaco with twenty-nine points separating the top ten in the championship, and thirty-nine points separating the top four in the teams championship.

Lead Mahindra Racing driver, Jerome D’Ambrosio, had his second non-points finish of the season last time out in Paris and heads to Monaco a disappointing fifth in the championship. But after showing great speed around the tight and twisty venues this season, Mahindra will be hoping that the Belgian can have a strong weekend to bring himself right back into championship contention.

Heading to Monaco, the Belgian racer said:

“I think it’s nice to race in Monaco; not only because it’s where I live but also because it’s special to race in such an iconic and historic location.

“Once again, I think there will be a greater importance on qualifying, but we made big steps forward at the last race and I’d like to leave the Monaco E-Prix having achieved another Super Pole and fight for the win.

“We should feel confident going into the race weekend; I’ve never felt so comfortable in the car and we made some big steps forward racing in changeable conditions.”

After a rapid start to life in Formula E, Pascal Wehrlein has struggled in recent races and is currently eleventh in the points table. But after racing at the Monaco GP in Formula 1, the young German will be hopeful that he can put on a good show this weekend.

Wehrlein said heading to Monaco that:

“Driving in Monaco just gives you a special feeling and we have the car and package to fight for good positions. I’m a fan of Attack Mode being on the outside of a slow corner, so that’s where I’d like it to be at the Monaco E-Prix.

“That means you lose time when you use it and you have to work on strategy with your team. I really liked where it was placed in Marrakesh; you lost around a second taking it, which meant you could even lose a position, but then you have the extra power to use on overtakes which makes the race more interesting.”

Mahindra Racing head to Monaco thirty-nine points off points-leaders DS Techeetah with just five races to go, and the fight is on to see if the Indian outfit can usurp their closest challengers in the remaining races of the season.