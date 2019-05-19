Maloney makes it two wins from two at Thruxton

Zane Maloney swept the board on Sunday as he claimed victory in race three of the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford Ecoboost weekend at Thruxton, in addition to his race two triumph earlier in the day.

The Carlin driver started second on the grid and pulled off a carbon-copy of his race one start to pass pole-sitter Tommy Foster through Allard and into Campbell corner.

“Yesterday I did not have a good start; I lost two places so I showed everyone today,” explained Maloney. “We went back and looked at the video, everything we needed to do and came out and showed what we were working on.”

The Barbadian then retained the lead of the race, fending off a late-challenge from championship leader Louis Foster, who ultimately crossed the line just two tenths behind Maloney.

Sebastian Alvarez enjoyed a blitz through the field from ninth on the grid to claim the final podium position in third, challenging Tommy Foster for much of the race before finally making his way past, leaving the Arden to take fourth spot.

Josh Skelton climbed one position from his grid slot to take fifth, latching on to the back of the Alvarez/Foster battle ahead of him.

His JHR Developments team-mate, Carter Williams, followed just 1.2s behind for sixth on the road with Bart Horsten maintaining his seventh place starting position.

Joe Turney, in the second Carlin machine, dropped five places from his grid slot to eventually finish eighth whilst Luke Browning followed four seconds behind to round off a disappointing day for Richardson Racing in ninth.

A dramatic last lap saw Alex Connor and Mariano Martinez make contact at Club chicane, Connor was able to survive the incident and retain 10th place – and the last point on offer.

Reema Juffali snuck through to snatch 11th from Martinez as the Mexican struggled to get back on track, meaning he crossed the line in 12th.

A damaged front-wing forced the Fortec of Roberto Faria to make a pit-stop for repairs, causing him to wind up a lap down on Maloney and last of the 13 runners.

The weekend’s results mean Louis Foster’s championship lead has been cut to a mere five points from Double R team-mate Alvarez whilst Maloney climbs the table to third, just 12 points behind Foster.