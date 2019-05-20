McNish looking to bounce back after pointless finish last time out

Allan McNish says he’s looking for another positive reaction from his Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team after they left Monaco without any points.

It was only the fifth time the team had failed to score a single point at a Formula E race since the series began, but each time his has happened they have managed to bounce back at the next race with a podium finish for either Lucas di Grassi or Daniel Abt.

And going into their home race in Berlin this weekend McNish is looking for a similar result from his drivers.

“I feel that Berlin is coming up at exactly the right time,” he said. “Following the setback in Monaco, where we went home without any points in spite of a good race by Daniel and Lucas, the team’s home round is the perfect place for a comeback.

“The good news is: everything is still open in the championship. With a strong result in Berlin, we want to make the battle for the title, before the then remaining three races, like last year, a real thriller.”

The race is also a home one for Daniel Abt, and after winning the race last year he says he’s hoping to now draw on that experience.

Abt commented, “Berlin is like a cup match in the Bundesliga season for me: the race has unique significance and its very own rules.

“I simply feel comfortable in the city and at Tempelhof. The support from the many fans already gives me a boost before we even get to the track.

“All the positive thoughts from last season are still in my mind. Obviously, we’re all starting from scratch again on Friday, but even so: we know how to clinch trophies and win in Berlin.”

Audi are currently in third in the team’s standings, forty-four points off leaders DS Techeetah.