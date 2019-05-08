Nissan drivers hoping to draw on past successes in Monaco

Nissan e.dams drivers Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland say they are hoping to repeat past successes around the streets of Monaco this weekend.

Both drivers have won in the principality in previous years, Buemi winning twice in Formula E and Oliver Rowland having won in the 2017 Formula 2 race.

And with there having been eight different winners from the first eight races, both are hoping to add their names to that list at this weekend’s race.

Speaking ahead of the race Buemi said there would be no better race to get Nissan’s debut win, “There is no driver on the planet who doesn’t want to race in Monaco, and I’ve been very fortunate to win here twice in Formula E.

“We’re chasing our first win for Nissan, and this would be an incredible city to achieve that. We were very unlucky in Paris with contact resulting in a tire going down. There is no championship in the world like this – eight different winners in eight races.

“Our pre-race preparation is critical, but we’re not just waiting for a change of luck, the entire team continues to work hard on improvements.”

Rowland meanwhile said that the team’s simulator has helped him be more prepared than ever for this race.

“This is a race I’ve been looking forward to,” he said. “I’ve always loved street circuits which is why I’m enjoying my time in Formula E so much – but I’ve won here in Formula 2 before.

“We’ve been back in the simulator preparing the best we can. With all the data from season five so far, the sim has been getting better with each race.

“Adding a Formula E win to my previous success here would be incredible. But it’s going to be tough. My teammate Seb has had great success around here but on any given weekend there are no odds-on favourites anywhere in the field.”