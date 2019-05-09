Porsche’s GT Manufacturers’ Title “Continuation of Successful Years”

Victory in both LM GTE Pro and Am at last weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps saw Porsche claimed the World Endurance GTE Manufacturers’ Championship with a race in hand.

The works Porsche GT Team has been dominating the GTE Pro class, having at least one car on every class podium this season and securing an impressive one-two at last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Along with this, the Am customer teams have consistently been the ones to watch as the Porsche 911 RSR has brought them a lot of success and seen them fighting at the front of the field.

“For Porsche, this is the continuation of successful years.” Fritz Enzinger, Vice President of Motorsport for Porsche said. “First, we won six titles with our LMP1 programme, and now the WEC manufacturers’ title in GT racing.

“Porsche is a major player in motorsport. You can see how motor racing successes can inspire an entire company. I’d like to thank all of our employees who contributed to this outstanding success!”

Considering that the manufacturer is in a transitional period, with their ex-Head of Motorsport Andreas Seidl moving to FIA Formula One with the McLaren F1 Team, and preparations being put in place for their FIA Formula-E entry for next season, it is testament to the strength of their car and team that they are looking to have such a successful sign off to the WEC Superseason.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe how proud I am that we’ve won the manufacturers’ title for Porsche with this incredible team.” Director of GT Factory Motorsport Pascal Zurlinden added. “The race [6 Hours of Spa] was a rollercoaster of emotions for us.

“The weather also turned our strategy upside down, but we simply kept pushing our way back up through the field. What a day!”

Having such a strong car this season has put Porsche in a great position to not only claim the GTE Manufacturers’ Championship, but also to take all championships in Pro and Am. They are already far enough ahead in the Pro Drivers’ Championship that only one of their cars can take the title.

The team will look to finish off the Superseason in the same strong fashion that they have completed most of it, as their eyes are set on a repeat one-two at next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.