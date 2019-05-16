‘Respectable start’ to Porsche Supercup season for FACH AUTO TECH

For the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season FACH AUTO TECH line up with a three-car team driven by Jaxon Evans, Florian Latorre and Katadhee Kusiri.

Last weekend at the opening round of the new season Porsche Junior Evans led the way for the team as he secured eighth place on his debut, Latorre took twelfth place while Kusiri secured fifth place in the Rookie category.

“The results are a respectable start to the season, but we certainly had hoped for more.” said team manager Alex Fach. “After the two top-ten qualifying spots, a better result definitely could have been possible.

“Our drivers are all still quite young, in fact it was Kantadhee and Jaxon’s first Supercup race. With that in mind, they performed very well and fought hard. We’ll be building on this in Monaco and I’m sure we’ll be landing nearer the front.”

Evans’ strong start helped propel him from his tenth place on the grid at the start of the race as he challenged for position with Al Faisal Al Zubair. Throughout the race the pair duelled for position, but it was the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East reigning champion that came out on top by the end of the race, leaving Evans to settle for a strong eighth on his debut.

“It was my first race in Supercup, so an eighth place isn’t bad at all.” said Evans. “I see this season basically as a training year, where I intend to develop myself.

“I picked up a lot of experience here in Barcelona and delivered a good result, but we’ll definitely want to finish further up in the coming races. We’ve got our sights set on the podium.” he added.

Latorre – “Overtaking wasn’t easy”

Rookie champion Florian Latorre lost ground on the start of the race as he fell from ninth place to twelfth, with little opportunity to pass at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the identical cars. The Frenchman could only do so much, despite this he held on for a point finish, coming home in twelfth place.

“My start wasn’t quite so good, I fell back from ninth to twelfth position and couldn’t really move forwards after that.” said Latorre. “28 cars meant a tough field, overtaking wasn’t easy.”

Kantadhee Kusiri drove a strong race in the 28-car field to finish seventeenth overall on his debut, securing fifth place in the Rookie class.

For 2019 FACH AUTO TECH have teamed up with Team Project 1 to run two cars for Jannes Fittje and Marius Nakken, the pair ended the race in sixteenth and nineteenth, Fittje narrowly missed out on a rookie podium with a fourth place in class.

Following a brief break the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup will head to the Principality of Monaco as the drivers take on the challenging street circuit from 23-26 May.