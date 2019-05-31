Rob Smith – “I’m more and more comfortable with the car”

Rob Smith added to his Independents points total over the weekend at Thruxton as he remains the top rookie in the standings and up to third in the Jack Sears Trophy standings.

Smith achieved a top finish of twentieth over the weekend and went into the top ten of the Independents for Excelr8 Motorsport as a result during this race and for the Telford driver, he thought he made big steps in this race weekend especially with lap times and for him he believes he’s not a million miles away going into the next weekend.

“We made some quite big steps this weekend, we always knew this was going to be probably the toughest event of the season for us so we intentionally spent a lot of time working on changes to the car and using the time efficiently to help me understand the car more”, he explained.

He added that he’s getting more comfortable with the MG6 and that they learnt a lot on this weekend with the results they had.

“We found a lot of lap time between the test and qualifying, and then in the races too so I’m pleased with that.

“Not being where we were at Brands or Donington in terms of competitiveness, it made sense to use this weekend as an opportunity to try things out and that will stand us in good stead for when the BTCC comes back to Thruxton later in the year.

“We’re not a million miles away, I’m more and more comfortable with the car and the whole team is doing a great job. We learnt a lot this weekend.”

