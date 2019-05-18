Sam’s the man! Tordoff takes Thruxton pole

In a session full of intrigue and track limit controversy, pole position for tomorrow’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship first race at Thruxton is Sam Tordoff’s.

Whilst the session may have gone on for half an hour, all the main talking points took place in the extra allotted five minutes at the end of the session due to an incident between Mark Blundell and Tom Chilton which saw the latter clout the barrier.

Andrew Jordan was fastest up until the incident. However, both Dan Cammish and Sam Tordoff managed to find something extra from their cars and tyres to take the front row of the grid with no time left to get beaten.

Matt Neal and Matt Simpson provided hair raising moments early on as they lost their respective Honda’s through Church, thankfully both managed to get away unscathed.

A hot potato throughout the session was track limits through the final chicane. Multiple drivers were caught out for going over the yellow bumps on the inside of the corner apexes. We would list the drivers caught out, however we lost count at the amount of times being deleted throughout the session that it became quite the numerical test in order to work out who goes where.

Behind Tordoff and Cammish were the BMW 330i M Sport duo of Jordan and Colin Turkington. Tordoff’s teammate Rory Butcher took fifth.

Jason Plato took a strong sixth ahead of former teammate Ashley Sutton and long time rival Matt Neal who bounced back from his spin earlier in the session for eighth.

Rob Collard and Tom Oliphant rounded out the top ten.

Elsewhere on the timing sheets, Josh Cook took eleventh, Stephen Jelley bounces back from a poor weekend at Donington Park with thirteenth and Tom Ingram finished fifteenth.

Adam Morgan didn’t enjoy qualifying as much as practice as he took eighteenth whilst Senna Proctor endured plenty of track limit pings and ended the session in twentieth.