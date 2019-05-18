Sam’s the man! Tordoff takes Thruxton pole

In a session full of intrigue and track limit controversy, pole position for tomorrow’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship first race at Thruxton is Sam Tordoff’s.
Whilst the session may have gone on for half an hour, all the main talking points took place in the extra allotted five minutes at the end of the session due to an incident between Mark Blundell and Tom Chilton which saw the latter clout the barrier.
Andrew Jordan was fastest up until the incident. However, both Dan Cammish and Sam Tordoff managed to find something extra from their cars and tyres to take the front row of the grid with no time left to get beaten.
Matt Neal and Matt Simpson provided hair raising moments early on as they lost their respective Honda’s through Church, thankfully both managed to get away unscathed.
A hot potato throughout the session was track limits through the final chicane. Multiple drivers were caught out for going over the yellow bumps on the inside of the corner apexes. We would list the drivers caught out, however we lost count at the amount of times being deleted throughout the session that it became quite the numerical test in order to work out who goes where.
Behind Tordoff and Cammish were the BMW 330i M Sport duo of Jordan and Colin Turkington. Tordoff’s teammate Rory Butcher took fifth.
Jason Plato took a strong sixth ahead of former teammate Ashley Sutton and long time rival Matt Neal who bounced back from his spin earlier in the session for eighth.
Rob Collard and Tom Oliphant rounded out the top ten.
Elsewhere on the timing sheets, Josh Cook took eleventh, Stephen Jelley bounces back from a poor weekend at Donington Park with thirteenth and Tom Ingram finished fifteenth.
Adam Morgan didn’t enjoy qualifying as much as practice as he took eighteenth whilst Senna Proctor endured plenty of track limit pings and ended the session in twentieth.
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|Sam Tordoff
|Honda Civic Type R
|1:15.511
|2
|Dan Cammish
|Honda Civic Type R
|+0.030
|3
|Andrew Jordan
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+0.137
|4
|Colin Turkington
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+0.143
|5
|Rory Butcher
|Honda Civic Type R
|+0.213
|6
|Jason Plato
|Vauxhall Astra
|+0.432
|7
|Ashley Sutton
|Subaru Levorg GT
|+0.475
|8
|Matt Neal
|Honda Civic Type R
|+0.478
|9
|Rob Collard
|Vauxhall Astra
|+0.528
|10
|Tom Oliphant
|BMW 330i M Sport
|+0.532
|11
|Josh Cook
|Honda Civic Type R
|+0.587
|12
|Chris Smiley
|Honda Civic Type R
|+0.670
|13
|Stephen Jelley
|BMW 125i M Sport
|+0.688
|14
|Jake Hill
|Audi S3 Saloon
|+0.695
|15
|Tom Ingram
|Toyota Corolla GT
|+0.775
|16
|Aiden Moffat
|Mercedes Benz A-Class
|+0.917
|17
|Matt Simpson
|Honda Civic Type R
|+0.945
|18
|Adam Morgan
|Mercedes Benz A-Class
|+0.974
|19
|Ollie Jackson
|Ford Focus RS
|+0.982
|20
|Senna Proctor
|Subaru Levorg GT
|+0.992
|21
|Daniel Rowbottom
|Mercedes Benz A-Class
|+1.268
|22
|Tom Chilton
|Ford Focus RS
|+1.489
|23
|Jack Goff
|Volkswagen CC
|+1.657
|24
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Ford Focus RS
|+1.799
|25
|Bobby Thompson
|Volkswagen CC
|+1.868
|26
|Rob Smith
|MG6 GT
|+2.286
|27
|Michael Crees
|Volkswagen CC
|+3.239
|28
|Sam Osborne
|MG6 GT
|+3.336
|29
|Carl Boardley
|Volkswagen CC
|+3.765
|30
|Mark Blundell
|Audi S3 Saloon
|+7.045