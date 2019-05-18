BTCC

Sam’s the man! Tordoff takes Thruxton pole

by Stuart Richards
In a session full of intrigue and track limit controversy, pole position for tomorrow’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship first race at Thruxton is Sam Tordoff’s.

Whilst the session may have gone on for half an hour, all the main talking points took place in the extra allotted five minutes at the end of the session due to an incident between Mark Blundell and Tom Chilton which saw the latter clout the barrier.

Andrew Jordan was fastest up until the incident. However, both Dan Cammish and Sam Tordoff managed to find something extra from their cars and tyres to take the front row of the grid with no time left to get beaten.

Matt Neal and Matt Simpson provided hair raising moments early on as they lost their respective Honda’s through Church, thankfully both managed to get away unscathed.

A hot potato throughout the session was track limits through the final chicane. Multiple drivers were caught out for going over the yellow bumps on the inside of the corner apexes. We would list the drivers caught out, however we lost count at the amount of times being deleted throughout the session that it became quite the numerical test in order to work out who goes where.

Behind Tordoff and Cammish were the BMW 330i M Sport duo of Jordan and Colin Turkington. Tordoff’s teammate Rory Butcher took fifth.

Jason Plato took a strong sixth ahead of former teammate Ashley Sutton and long time rival Matt Neal who bounced back from his spin earlier in the session for eighth.

Rob Collard and Tom Oliphant rounded out the top ten.

Elsewhere on the timing sheets, Josh Cook took eleventh, Stephen Jelley bounces back from a poor weekend at Donington Park with thirteenth and Tom Ingram finished fifteenth.

Adam Morgan didn’t enjoy qualifying as much as practice as he took eighteenth whilst Senna Proctor endured plenty of track limit pings and ended the session in twentieth.

PositionDriverCarTime
1Sam TordoffHonda Civic Type R1:15.511
2Dan CammishHonda Civic Type R+0.030
3Andrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+0.137
4Colin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+0.143
5Rory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+0.213
6Jason PlatoVauxhall Astra+0.432
7Ashley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+0.475
8Matt NealHonda Civic Type R+0.478
9Rob CollardVauxhall Astra+0.528
10Tom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+0.532
11Josh CookHonda Civic Type R+0.587
12Chris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+0.670
13Stephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+0.688
14Jake HillAudi S3 Saloon+0.695
15Tom IngramToyota Corolla GT+0.775
16Aiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+0.917
17Matt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+0.945
18Adam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+0.974
19Ollie JacksonFord Focus RS+0.982
20Senna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+0.992
21Daniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+1.268
22Tom ChiltonFord Focus RS+1.489
23Jack GoffVolkswagen CC+1.657
24Nicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+1.799
25Bobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+1.868
26Rob SmithMG6 GT+2.286
27Michael CreesVolkswagen CC+3.239
28Sam OsborneMG6 GT+3.336
29Carl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+3.765
30Mark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+7.045
