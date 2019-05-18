Sutton and Cammish top Thruxton BTCC practice

In the first of two visits to the Thruxton circuit during the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, all teams and drivers hit the fast Hampshire track for first and second practice in preparation for this weekend’s action.

Practice One

Ashley Sutton headed the time sheets following a session of mixed conditions.

Mark Blundell was caught out early on in the session whilst the track was still in a treacherous state and the clerks of the course brought out a stoppage so that his Trade Price Cars Racing Audi S3 Saloon could recover.

Halfords Yuasa Racing, BTC Racing, and Team Toyota GB with Ginsters didn’t set any lap times due to the fact they had recently taken part in a test session at the circuit and saved their cars for second practice.

Second went to the impressive Andrew Jordan who recovered in a rebuilt car following his huge accident in the first race at Donington Park, the 2013 BTCC champion lead his BMW 330i M Sport stablemate Colin Turkington.

Fourth went to the impressive Jake Hill who has been on supreme form so far this season ahead of last years’ Thruxton race three winner Adam Morgan in fifth.

Stephen Jelley and Rory Butcher continued their strong start to the season with sixth and seventh whilst Rory’s Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing teammate Sam Tordoff is looking to curtail his bad luck so far this year. He started the weekend positively with eighth.

Senna Proctor and Rob Collard rounded off the top ten.

Practice Two

Dan Cammish broke the Thruxton lap record on the way to topping second practice by the time the flag fell.

Honda continued to be successful on the timesheets as the older FK2 model of the Honda Civic Type R took second with Rory Butcher behind the wheel.

Andrew Jordan continued his strong pace with the third fastest time ahead of Colin Turkington in fourth, Adam Morgan again in fifth and Matt Simpson in sixth.

Jake Hill did the seventh fastest time ahead of Tom Oliphant who brings all three of the BMW 330i M Sports into the top ten.

Ninth and tenth went to Jason Plato and Matt Neal and BTCC fans up and down the country can be seen rubbing their hands together for the old battle that may happen this weekend between these two veterans of the championship.

Qualifying for Sunday’s races will be broadcast live on www.itv.com/btcc at 14:55