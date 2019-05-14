Techeetah keen to avenge last season’s defeat

DS Techeetah say they are looking to avenge their narrow defeat in last year’s team’s championship after cementing their position at the top of the championship at the Monaco ePrix.

Jean-Eric Vergne’s victory and Andre Lotterer’s seventh place finish meant that the Chinese team are now thirty-eight points clear at the top of the standings, with Vergne and Lotterer sitting first and second in the driver’s standings as well.

While Techeetah did win the driver’s championship with Vergne in 2017-18, they had held a commanding lead in the team’s championship as well – only to be overtaken at the very last race by a resurgent Audi Sport ABt Schaeffler who took the title by just two points.

And with just four races to go team boss Mark Preston said the whole team is looking to avenge that narrow defeat.

“It’s very neat be the first team in championship history to have a 1-2 in the Drivers’ Standings and to lead the Teams’ Standings too with only four races to go,” Preston said.

“Of course, this doesn’t mean that we’ll put our feet up now, rather the opposite.

“We saw how close it was at the season finale last year and we’re very keen to keep our lead all the way in the to bitter end this time – in both championships.”

DS Performance Director, Xavier Mestelan Pinon agreed that the title race is far from over, but said that the team’s current position is already a great result.

“The drivers knew from the beginning of the season that they have the car and the team to enable them to win the titles.

“At the end of this 9th race, we are leading the championship thanks to both of our great drivers and the exceptional work of the entire team.

“The championship remains very tight and New York is still far away but where we are is already a great result and we take great pride in this.”