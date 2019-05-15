BTCC

Turkington anticipates BMW 3 series benefit at Thruxton

by Tom Jackson
written by Tom Jackson
Turkington anticipates BMW 3 series benefit at Thruxton
Image: BMW UK Motorsport

Reigning BTCC champion Colin Turkington believes his Team BMW 330i M Sport machine will suit Thruxton‘s track characteristics better than his previous 1 Series model.

The 37-year-old currently sits third in the drivers standings, only five points behind leader Ashley Sutton, after a double victory in the previous event at Donington.

After extensive testing at Thruxton last month, where Turkington finished with the sixth fastest lap overall, the Northern Irishman is feeling quietly confident about his chances at the Hampshire track.

We think it should suit the characteristics of the 3 Series better than the 1 Series, particularly in terms of stability through the high-speed corners,” the Team BMW driver said. “The test there last month was very productive from my perspective, and it gave me the opportunity to tailor the new car a lot more to my liking.

The three-time champion also believes the success ballast he’s due to carry won’t hinder the car’s performance as much as initially expected.

“I’ll carry 36kg of ballast into the weekend, but we coped well with the weight in race two at Donington so I think we’re in good shape.

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum of development going and continue that form this weekend.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Tom is a freelance motorsport journalist. As well as being The Checkered Flag's lead British F4 reporter, Tom is also studying for a Sports Journalism degree at Solent University and joined the Autosport Academy at the start of 2019.

Related articles

Andrew Jordan taking “big steps” after Donington crash

Oliphant: Thruxton is “like nowhere else in the...

Preview: 2019 British Touring Car Championship – Thruxton

Two for Turks! Reigning champion doubles up in...

Turkington takes race one victory after controlled Donington...

Louis Foster takes pole in heavily disrupted qualifying

Turkington takes pole in truncated qualifying session

Andrew Jordan and Chris Smiley quickest in tricky...

Preview: 2019 British Touring Car Championship – Donington...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More