Turkington anticipates BMW 3 series benefit at Thruxton

Reigning BTCC champion Colin Turkington believes his Team BMW 330i M Sport machine will suit Thruxton‘s track characteristics better than his previous 1 Series model.

The 37-year-old currently sits third in the drivers standings, only five points behind leader Ashley Sutton, after a double victory in the previous event at Donington.

After extensive testing at Thruxton last month, where Turkington finished with the sixth fastest lap overall, the Northern Irishman is feeling quietly confident about his chances at the Hampshire track.

“We think it should suit the characteristics of the 3 Series better than the 1 Series, particularly in terms of stability through the high-speed corners,” the Team BMW driver said. “The test there last month was very productive from my perspective, and it gave me the opportunity to tailor the new car a lot more to my liking.“

The three-time champion also believes the success ballast he’s due to carry won’t hinder the car’s performance as much as initially expected.

“I’ll carry 36kg of ballast into the weekend, but we coped well with the weight in race two at Donington so I think we’re in good shape.

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum of development going and continue that form this weekend.”