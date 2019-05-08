Vandoorne looking forward to ‘home’ race

HWA Racelab driver Stoffel Vandoorne says he’s looking to bounce back from a disappointing race last time out in Paris at this weekend’s Monaco ePrix.

The Belgian driver considers the upcoming race as a home one for him as he is one of many racing drivers to live in the principality.

He also won in Monaco back when he was racing in GP2, although that was around the full-length circuit, rather than the abbreviated one used in Formula E.

And after retiring from the Paris race Vandoorne is now looking for a strong qualifying performance to set up a good race result.

“I live in Monaco, so it is like a home race for me,” Vandoorne said. “I am really looking forward to it. It is always very special to drive on these narrow roads.

“I know the circuit and have won there in GP2. However, the Formula E circuit is a little shorter. Paris was not a great experience for me, but we know by now that you will constantly experience ups and downs in Formula E.

“It is important to go into the weekend in a positive frame of mind and to be fully focussed in our preparations. If we do that, we can hopefully finish in the points again.”