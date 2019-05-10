Formula E

Venturi looking to win on their return to home soil

by Tom Cairns
Venturi Formula E Team return to their homeland of Monaco for the 2019 Monaco ePrix this weekend, the ninth round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Edoardo Mortara, who is one of eight drivers to have won this season with his victory in Hong Kong, currently sits tenth in the Drivers’ Standings with fifty-two points, twenty-nine off championship leader Robin Frijns.

It will be the first time the Swiss will be racing in Monaco since his days in the GP2 Series in 2009 but will head into the event with a three-place grid drop for his collision with Alex Lynn in the last race in Paris.

“I can’t wait to race in the Monaco E-Prix, this is a really important race for the whole team,” Mortara said.

“VENTURI has become an institution in the Principality since arriving 20 years ago, so it will be an honour to drive this car on this exceptional circuit. Unfortunately we will have to contend with the three-place penalty on the starting grid that I received following the Paris E-Prix, but we are more motivated than ever to get the best results here.”

Team-mate Felipe Massa has previously finished on the podium twice in Monte Carlo when he was competing in Formula 1. The Brazilian’s best finish so far in Formula E though has been fifth in Hong Kong, which leaves him in sixteenth in the championship with seventeen points.

He believes his experience of Monaco should put him in “good stead” going into the round.

“Monaco has always been important in my career and the fact that the team is based in the Principality is extra motivation to have a good race here,” Massa added.

“We have done a huge amount of work on understanding the previous races, to be as strong as we possibly can be here. Monaco is the circuit I know best of all those on the calendar, which should put me in good stead, as will having my family and friends with me.”

Venturi are sixth in the Teams’ Championship with sixty-nine points, only one ahead of Nissan e.dams. Team Principal Susie Wolff is optimistic that her team can “shine” at home.

“We’ve come a long way since the start of the season, we’ve learned a lot and we’ve shown our potential,” Wolff said adamantly.

“It’s fair to say that the results have come quicker than anticipated this season and we want to get that momentum back. As our home race and one of the most iconic places to race, the Monaco E-Prix is definitely one where we want to shine – everyone wants to win in Monaco.” 

Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

