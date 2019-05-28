Vergne ‘absolutely loved’ Berlin podium

Jean-Eric Vergne said that he ‘absolutely loved’ his race in Berlin after he drove from eighth to finish on the podium.

The DS Techeetah driver started further down the field after going out in the dreaded first qualifying group when the track is not at its best, but he quickly made up for it in the race.

He showed far stronger pace than those in front of him, and pulled off several last second lunges down the inside at the hairpin.

Speaking afterwards he said that it was a pleasure to driver such a competitive car.

“A massive thanks to the team as they worked really late to find the issue that we had on the car yesterday and to fix it for today.

“I had an amazing car and it was great fun to start from eighth and work myself up to the podium position. I absolutely loved it.”

His performance meant Vergne keeps his lead at the top of the driver’s championship, as he leads Lucas di Grassi by six points going into the Bern ePrix.

It was a terrible weekend for team-mate Andre Lotterer however, who slipped to third in the standings after a problem with his battery saw him retire.

However he was already down the order when he pulled in to the pits after his team sent him out too late in qualifying to put in a lap on full power.

“It’s fair to say that today wasn’t the best day of my career,” he said afterwards.

“The race weekend started great yesterday when I was fastest in the practice session, but we made a mistake in the qualifying session today, meaning that I started from the back in the race.

“The actual race was fun, I was overtaking a lot moving up to P11 but then suffered a battery issue which finished the race early as it was overheating.

“On the positive side we’re still in a good position in the championship and we’ve got a quick car so I’m looking forward to Bern.”

Despite the DNF, Techeetah are still top of the team’s standings, leading Audi Sport ABt Schaeffler by twenty-five points.