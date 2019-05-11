Formula E

Vergne on pole in Monaco after Rowland’s penalty

by Tom Cairns
Jean-Eric Vergne - DS Techeetah at the 2019 Monaco ePrix
Credit: Formula E

Jean-Eric Vergne will start from pole position for the 2019 Monaco ePrix.

The Frenchman was second in Super Pole behind Oliver Rowland but the Brit will take a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision in the last round in Paris.

The Nissan e.dams driver’s demise elevates Mitch Evans to second but the Kiwi is currently under investigation for a Super Pole procedure infringement. Pascal Wehrlein is provisionally third on the grid, ahead of Rowland, Felipe Massa and two-time Monaco race winner Sebastien Buemi.

The championship contenders had another tricky qualifying session. Antonio Felix da Costa was the highest of those in ninth despite being the first group. Championship leader Robin Frijns will start twelfth, whilst his team-mate Sam Bird will be in thick of it once again in fifteenth.

Lucas di Grassi will be right behind Frijns in thirteenth but Andre Lotterer had a disastrous qualifying, as he was the slowest of all twenty-two drivers. The German will up one place on the grid though because of Edoardo Mortara‘s three-pace grid penalty.

Jerome D’Ambrosio is the only other driver to take a grid drop, as the Belgian’s seventeenth position will become twentieth. Vergne’s pole position means the three points moves him up to sixth in the Drivers’ Standings.

The race gets underway at 15:30 (GMT+1).

2019 Monaco ePrix - Provisional Grid

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAM
125Jean-Eric VergneFRADS Techeetah
220Mitch EvansNZLPanasonic Jaguar Racing
394Pascal WehrleinGERMahindra Racing
422Oliver RowlandGBRNissan e.dams
519Felipe MassaBRAVenturi Formula E Team
623Sebastien BuemiSWINissan e.dams
727Alexander SimsGBRBMW i Andretti Motorsport
83Alex LynnGBRPanasonic Jaguar Racing
928Antonio Felix da CostaPORBMW i Andretti Motorsport
107Jose Maria LopezARGGEOX Dragon Racing
115Stoffel VandoorneBELHWA Racelab
124Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Virgin Racing
1311Lucas di GrassiBRAAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler
146Maximilian GuntherGERGEOX Dragon Racing
152Sam BirdGBREnvision Virgin Racing
1616Oliver TurveyGBRNIO Formula E
1766Daniel AbtGERAudi Sport ABT Schaeffler
1817Gary PaffettGBRHWA Racelab
198Tom DillmannFRANIO Formula E
2064Jerome D'AmbrosioBELMahindra Racing
2136Andre LottererGERDS Techeetah
2248Edoardo MortaraSWIVenturi Formula E Team
