Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari F1 team ‘maximised’ Spanish GP with 4-5 finish

by James Eagles
written by James Eagles
Riccardo Adami & Sebastian Vettel - Formula 1 - 2019 Spanish GP
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Sebastian Vettel believes that Scuderia Ferrari “maximised” its result at the Spanish Grand Prix, despite finishing with both cars off of the podium for the second time in the 2019 Formula 1 season.

Vettel finished nine seconds adrift of race victor Lewis Hamilton, as Mercedes AMG Motorsport cruised to a record-extending fifth consecutive 1-2 finish to start a season.

The gap was brought down by a lengthy Safety Car period, triggered by an incident involving Lando Norris and Lance Stroll at Turn 2 on lap 44 of 66 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

With team-mate Charles Leclerc finishing directly behind the German in fifth, the pair fall outside the top three in the Drivers’ Championship and Ferrari now sits 96 points behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ standings.

Vettel attempted to take the lead into the first corner at the start, but locked up his front right tyre in trying to go round the outside of Valtteri Bottas – resulting in a lost place to Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen and a flat spotted tyre that caused problems throughout his first stint.

“Today we more or less maximised our result,” said Vettel.

“It was obviously a disappointing race for us as we were hoping to be a lot faster.

“After the start, I had a go at the cars in front, but flat spotted a tyre and compromised my own race.

“You don’t win the race at the first corner, I know, but I thought at least we can mix things up with Mercedes and have a bit more of a fight with everybody.”

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly & Charles Leclerc - Formula 1 - 2019 Spanish GP

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The four-time world champion was embroiled in a race-long battle with Leclerc, the German was asked to let the latter through in the early stages of the race after failing to increase his speed due to the damaged tyre.

However, with Ferrari choosing to put Leclerc on hard compound tyres at his pitstop compared to Vettel’s mediums, the favour was repaid later in the race.

He explained that the pair “tried not to interfere” with each other’s race and wanted to work together to catch Verstappen and the final spot on the podium.

Despite the growing gap to rival Mercedes in the championship, Vettel refused to concede defeat so early in the season and believes that Ferrari can only get stronger from its current position.

“Charles and I tried not to interfere with each other and work together as much as we could,” Vettel added.

“It’s still very early in the season and we are taking it race by race, but I think we can only come back from where we are now as the whole team is working flat out.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Formula 1, WEC and DTM writer and deputy editor for The Checkered Flag. Autosport Academy member and freelance voice over artist.

Related articles

“Challenging” Spanish GP A Tale Of Lost Confidence...

“Vibrating” Clutch Cost Bottas Shot At Spanish GP...

Max Verstappen Backed Out of “Hectic” Turn One...

Hamilton Lands Victory In Spain; Mercedes Achieve Fifth...

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Bosses in Talks to Extend...

Hülkenberg, Giovinazzi handed Penalties ahead of Spanish Grand...

Honda Pleased to See Three Cars Inside Top...

Russell, Kubica Struggle Again in Qualifying for Spanish...

“Some good opportunities” to Score Points in Barcelona...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More