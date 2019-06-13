2019 Rally Italia Sardegna: Ogier Quickest on Thursday Opener

Sebastien Ogier leads Citroen teammate Esapekka Lappi after the opening stage of Rally Italia Sardegna.

The defending champion topped the timesheets of the Ittiri Arena Show stage by just 0.1 seconds ahead of Lappi with Ott Tänak the third driver quickest in the leading Toyota.

Kris Meeke sits fourth, 0.4 seconds adrift of championship leader Ogier with Teemu Suninen ahead of Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville who are tied for seventh, less than two seconds behind Ogier out in front.

Dani Sordo, Andreas Mikkelsen and Jari-Matti Latvala complete the top 10 overall, with Nikolay Gryazin is ahead of Simeone Tempestini in WRC2 and they sit in 11th and 12th overall respectively.

Kalle Rovanperä leads WRC2 PRO after Thursday’s opening stage in the updated Skoda Fabia R5 EVO, while Jan Solans leads Dennis Rådström in round three of the 2019 Junior WRC.

Rally Italia Sardegna continues throughout this weekend, with eight stages set to take place tomorrow.