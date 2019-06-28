Andrew Jordan – The confidence level is sky-high

Andrew Jordan heads into Oulton Park as a driver in form going from ninth up to fourth in the British Touring Car Championship standings claiming a second consecutive double win at Croft.

Jordan spoke about the Cheshire circuit and said it’s been one of his strongest in recent years and that it holds a special place due to it being old-school and full of character.

“Oulton Park has been one of my strongest circuits in recent seasons, and I love going there. It’s just old-school, with all the undulations, a bit of camber and a lot of character,” said Jordan.

“I keep saying we need to hold our expectations in-check and I certainly don’t want us to get ahead of ourselves, but I do go to Oulton expecting to challenge for pole position and race wins – and if we can’t win, then we need to keep bagging the points.

The Pirtek Racing ace though will head into the weekend with further ballast and he admitted it has more of an effect there than most other circuits. Despite that though he added that confidence is really up there and that they need to use their gained momentum to move forward.

“Yes, ballast has a greater effect there than at most places, but it’s not as big a deal as it has been in the past and I’ve won races on full weight this season so to be honest, it’s not something I even think about.

“We’ve really found the sweet spot with the 3 Series, and the confidence level is sky-high for both myself and all the guys on my side of the garage so I see no reason why we shouldn’t be as quick as we were at Croft.

“We’re in a really good place and I genuinely think we are the strongest package on the grid right now, so we need to use that positive momentum to keep moving forwards.”