Andrew Jordan – We need to keep our expectations in check

Andrew Jordan executed an almost flawless weekend as the British Touring Car Championship returned at Croft with the BMW Pirtek Racing ace leading from the front to claim an excellent double which could prove pivotal in the Championship fight.

Despite feeling good and being in good form, Jordan said that the team need to keep their expectations in check and not get too carried away too early.

“A second double of the year… West Surrey Racing and BMW; they’re the boys and girls. I couldn’t have asked for more today. It was pretty much perfect. I was overwhelmed after winning race two with full ballast, because to get two double-wins in successive events is something that almost never happens in the BTCC and it shows what an amazing job the team have done with the BMW.

“It’s drawing us back into contention after Donington Park. We need to keep our expectations in check – there are a lot of quick guys out there. We’re on good form. I feel good in myself and with the car and the team.“

Despite having full ballast on the car heading to Oulton Park, Jordan is confident that the team can put up a good performance as they look to make the most of the championship battle.

“Thruxton proved we had the pace to win, so we came here with minimal success ballast an aiming to fight for the wins. I go to Oulton with the heaviest car, but I’m sure we’ll be competitive. The title fight really starts here.”