Audi hope to maintain championship momentum in Bern

Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler Formula E Team will head to the streets of Bern for the eleventh race in the thirteen race season of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Lucas Di Grassi took a historic victory in Berlin at the last race, and Audi will be vying to maintain their strong form on the streets of the Swiss capital after the Brazilian scored an emphatic victory at the 2018 Zurich ePrix last season.

Ahead of the final three races in what has been a turbulent championship campaign, Di Grassi is just six points behind defending series champion and points leader Jean-Eric Vergne as the DS Techeetah driver tops the standings as the all-electric single-seater series enters its final chapter in what has been a thoroughly gripping season to date.

With Vergne and Di Grassi the only two drivers to have won multiple races in season five, these two drivers are set for a classic championship showdown between two former Formula E champions. The pair have gone toe-to-toe throughout the season and while third-placed driver Andre Lotterer is only ten points further behind, Vergne and Di Grassi will be tough to better this season.

And ahead of Formula E’s second visit to Switzerland after winning last year’s Zurich ePrix, the Brazilian said:

“Berlin was a very special day for all of us. Now we need to take the momentum of success with us to Bern and up the ante there.”

“That we’re in the thick of the title race at this stage of the season is the result of all of the hard work done by the entire team. Switzerland is a good venue for us, because we won there last year. That’s our aim again – and if we shouldn’t achieve it, we want to at least take home as many points as possible.”

Not only is Audi hopeful of becoming the first team to secure multiple drivers titles, but after securing the teams championship at the final event of last season in New York, the German outfit are aiming to do the same this year.

So ahead of the final two rounds of the season, Audi Team Principal Allan McNish has said:

“The gaps in the drivers’ and teams’ championships are very small. Our whole squad is ready and fully focused on taking the momentum from Berlin to the next race.”

But despite winning last season’s Swiss ePrix, this year sees an all-new venue for Formula E in Bern, which brings a whole host of challenges by going to a brand-new venue for the first time. The 2.750 Km street track follows the old town alongside the Aare River and features a mixture of faster sections and twisty 90-degree corners which will test all 22 drivers to the limit for the first race in the Swiss capital after a successful first outing in Switzerland at Zurich last season.

The eleventh round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship takes in Bern at 6 pm local time this Saturday, where Audi will once again hope to be vying for victory yet again in pursuit of both the drivers and teams championships in New York City on 13-14 July.