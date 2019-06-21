BTCC Championship Leader Colin Turkington -“It’s fantastic to drive a car that feels so good”

Colin Turkington left Croft with another brilliant weekend under his belt with the current British Touring Car Championship champion now into the outright lead.

Despite not claiming a race win in North Yorkshire, he showed dominance in all three rounds finishing fourth just in front of his Team BMW team-mate Tom Oliphant, second in Race Two where he improved lap after lap only just finishing behind imperious teammate Andrew Jordan and sixth in the reverse grid race meaning the Northern Irishman took away a great points haul.

He summed up the weekend and said that leaving the weekend on his own outright in the title race was exactly the target; he also paid tribute to the team and said that the car feels so good to drive.

“Once again Croft proves to be a great track for BMW, and now for the new 3 Series. It’s been a great weekend for me. I came here sharing the lead of the points and I leave in front on my own, which is exactly where we all want to be. Second, fourth and sixth represent big points and was as much as I could hope for.

“We improved the BMW throughout the day and in race two especially, without so much success ballast on board, it just became much more lively.

Ahead of Oulton Park he is keen to make the most of things and despite the maximum success ballast, the aim will be similar to Croft to score more big points.

“It’s fantastic to drive a car that feels so good. Next we go to Oulton Park, where we’ve had some great results in the past, and even though I’ll have maximum success ballast, the aim will be to continue scoring big points.”