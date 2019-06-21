Buemi: Home podium would be ‘huge thrill’

Sebastien Buemi has described the prospect of a podium in his home race as a ‘huge thrill’ ahead of this weekend’s Bern ePrix.

With Switzerland having banned motorsport for several decades Buemi only had the chance to compete in a home race for the first time at last year’s ePrix in Zurich.

He finished fifth there, but with the track having moved to Bern which is even closer to Buemi’s home town, he said he couldn’t wait to go racing.

“I’m super excited to race in Bern, because it’s even closer to my hometown than Zurich,” he said. “Last year, it was amazing to get the chance to race in my home country for the first time, and I crossed the line in fifth place. It would be a huge thrill to get onto the podium.”

It’s been a disappointing season so far for the Nissan e.dams driver, with him only achieving his first podium at last month’s Berlin ePrix.

But he was optimistic that this recent upturn in form proved the progress that the team was making.

“The last race in Berlin was really strong for us, and our car has been very fast in qualifying,” he said.

“We’re still working on improving our race pace, but when you look back at how far we’ve come since the start of season five, you really have to give credit to the team. They’ve done an outstanding job, and our development just never stops.”