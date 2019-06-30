BTCC

Colin Turkington wins race one at Oulton Park

by Stuart Richards
Colin Turkington has taken his third win of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season in a controlled drive on soft tyres from pole position.

With a minor question mark over the soft tyres, a long safety car interlude helped Colin to look after his rubber and he was able to control the race when the safety car pulled in.

Despite his best efforts, Dan Cammish couldn’t catch the Team BMW man and despite being quicker on various parts of the circuit, the Halfords Yuasa Racing driver eventually took second.

Andrew Jordan took the last step of the podium after starting fourth on the grid.

On the fifth lap, Cammish’s teammate Matt Neal had the front left wheel of his Honda Civic Type R pop off the hub at the entrance of Druids. With no control, the veteran went straight on into the barriers. Thankfully, Neal was unharmed from the incident.

The Cobra Sport AmD with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing duo of Rory Butcher and Sam Tordoff ended the race in fourth and fifth, the latter dropping back despite starting second on the grid.

Tom Oliphant took sixth ahead of Tom Ingram, Ashley Sutton and Jason Plato. Those last three having a fantastic battle which saw panels rubbing and superb racing. Ash Sutton was lucky early on in the race to get away with an incident with Adam Morgan which saw the Mercedes Benz man pull off the road with suspension damage.

Ollie Jackson rounded out the top ten with a fantastic drive where he overtook well and kept his Ford Focus RS out of incidents.

Along with Neal and Morgan, Mark Blundell was another retirement with what looked like an overheating engine in his Audi S3 Saloon.

Jake Hill dropped to thirteenth ahead of Jack Goff, Josh Cook only improved to seventeenth and from last on the grid, Matt Simpson reached twenty-fourth.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport29:34.083
2ndDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+2.021
3rdAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+2.731
4thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+7.222
5thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+7.613
6thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+8.109
7thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+8.957
8thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+9.612
9thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+10.654
10thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+12.293
11thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+12.783
12thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+13.862
13thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+15.696
14thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+16.147
15thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+16.390
16thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+17.173
17thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+18.631
18thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+19.607
19thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+20.358
20thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+21.070
21stDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+21.655
22ndSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+22.031
23rdNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+22.912
24thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+23.172
25thRob SmithMG6 GT+25.053
26thSam OsborneMG6 GT+32.739
27thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+34.816
28thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+5 Laps
29thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+6 Laps
30thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+14 Laps
