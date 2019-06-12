Dan Cammish fired up for Croft: “I’ll be going all guns blazing now”

Dan Cammish sits eighth in the British Touring Car Championship Drivers’ Championship going into the next round at Croft with the team topping the manufacturers and teams standings but for the Leeds ace who will be heading back to his home circuit he is raring to go after the break.

Cammish, part of the Honda Yuasa Racing team with Matt Neal spoke about how he was happy to get two podiums and a sixth place from Thruxton and he is aiming for further podiums at his ‘home circuit’.

“I was over the moon coming away from Thruxton with two podiums and a sixth, the Honda Civic Type R felt solid all weekend and has put me back in the title fight.

His main aim he added is to close the gap on the leaders and like alluded to he can’t wait for the fight and is ready to go after a short holiday.

“Being from the North East Croft is really classed as my home circuit, I’ve raced there many times. I got a podium there last year and the target is very much set on repeating that this year.

“During the break I’ve been on holiday and I have come back well rested and up for the fight. I’ll be going all guns blazing now to keep the points tally increasing and to close the gap to the leaders. “